BWW Interview: Ariel Pinkerton of PERFECT ARRANGEMENT at Theatre In The Round

"It's 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There's just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay, and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door."

We chat with Ariel Pinkerton who plays Norma Baxter about her role and the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatre back?

Wonderful and hard at the same time. Audiences are smaller and still worried about covid, yet those who come are so incredibly elated to be there with us. The first time I performed a full length show since covid began I cried a few happy tears just listening to audience file in.

How does your role compare to other roles you've done?

For me, which is not always true for actresses, it's been wonderful getting older. My characters get stronger and stronger. The thing that sets this role apart from others - and sets Norma herself apart from the rest of the cast - is that I am the "straight" role in what starts as a door slamming comedy.

What was your process for developing your character?

It started with one phrase I made my own in the callback. When I landed it, the timing, the inflection, I began to understand her way of expressing herself. I began to see the tension coiled within her and her desperate need to escape the false face she was forced to wear. After that it was about developing my relationship with Millie, her girlfriend. Those are the crucial elements to the heart of Norma.

Did you face any challenges with your role or the production?

Reminding myself that this is still a comedy!

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

As a gay woman in a heteronormative relationship, it is wonderful just to be able to express that part of myself. As far as favorite moments in the show go, it's when I get to speak the title of the show and the turn of it and exclaim to the room "It's time we grew up and started thinking about the future. It's not a perfect arrangement anymore."

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

A dream. There is so much talent in the room and my relationship with the other three main characters grew more quickly and naturally than I could have hoped for. And our director is our cheerleader, who pushes, encourages, and celebrates us in equal amounts.

What do you hope the audience takes away when you see Perfect Arrangement?

I hope they recognize what a momentous thing is happening to all four characters. I hope that they don't demonize those who are afraid and they cheer on those who are brave.

Favorite local spots?

Well I'm the co-owner of a vegan/vegetarian restaurant called The Hard Times Cafe, so I'm pretty fond of that. Otherwise I eat at least once a week at the Anchor Fish and Chips, if not more.

Thank you so much Ariel for your time!

For more show and ticket information, click here

Photo by Roger C. Watts