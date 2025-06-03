BLIPPI: JOINT THE BAND TOUR Comes to Hennepin Arts In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Arts, Round Room Live, and Moonbug Entertainment are bringing the global preschool sensation Blippi back to North America this fall with the return of the Blippi: Join the Band Tour. The interactive, music-filled live show will stop in Minneapolis on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Created for children ages 2 to 7, the Join the Band Tour is an energetic, family-friendly experience where audiences can sing, dance, and laugh along with Blippi and his Best Friend Meekah. Featuring live music, playful choreography, fan-favorite songs, and a few unexpected surprises, the show encourages kids to get out of their seats and be part of the action. It's more than a concert—it's a celebration of music, curiosity, and connection.

“Following the incredible response from families across the country, we're excited to bring Blippi: Join the Band Tour back to the stage this fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has become a cherished part of childhood for so many, and this live show captures that magic with the interactivity and joy families have come to expect from us.”

Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment, added, “It’s incredibly exciting to bring this tour back in a way that invites families to sing, dance, and play together. After its success around the world, we’re thrilled to share this joyful, music-filled experience with even more families.”

The characters Blippi and Meekah will be portrayed by professional stage performers trained specifically for the tour.

Photo Experience tickets are also available, offering fans a chance to take a photo with Blippi. Each participant must have both a show ticket and a Photo Experience ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on the tour, tickets, and exclusive content, visit BlippiOnTour.com

