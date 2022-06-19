4 Community Theatre to Present THE LITTLE MERMAID

Join in at Orono High School Theatre for Disney's The Little Mermaid. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

4 Community Theatre has been building bridges between communities and generations while providing an outlet for artistic expression and quality entertainment in western Hennepin and eastern Wright counties of Minnesota since 1998.

Director Ethan Nienaber and Choreographer Sam Stoll have brought together an incredibly talented cast, featuring many actors from across the Twin Cities. Including Kate Piering, James Vair, Gillian Barrow, Scott Dutton, Christy Johnson, and more.

"This production is gearing up to be the best summer musical 4CT has ever produced. You will not want to miss this remarkably special production of Little Mermaid. Director Ethan Nienaber brings so much heart and many fresh ideas to this show that make it feel new and exciting. I think you will simply love the choreography that Sam Stoll is bringing to this stage. This joyful production features imaginative scenery and bright flashy costumes that audiences will just love. Whether you've never seen Little Mermaid before or you have seen it 1,000 times, you HAVE to come see this fantastic production! We can't wait for you to join us, 'Under the Sea'!" -Katy Sherman, Managing Director of 4 Community Theatre

Performances will run July 15-30, 2022 at Orono High School - Fenholt Auditorium, 795 Old Crystal Bay Road Long Lake, MN 55356.

The show will have 3 matinees at 2:00 pm on July 17th, 24th, & 30th. All other performances are at 7:00 PM on July 15-16, 22-23, & 28-29. Adult tickets are $20.00 and Student/Senior tickets are $15.00.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at 4ctheatre.booktix.com.

Please Note: All patrons will be required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose while in the theater regardless of vaccination status.