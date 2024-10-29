Robert Cray Celebrates 50 Years On The Road With A Stop In Minneapoli

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Arts has announced that blue icon, soul man and rock and roller Robert Cray is coming to the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.The Georgia-born, Washington-raised musician first picked up a guitar after seeing The Beatles on TV then, having witnessed Jimi Hendrix perform in Seattle, determined that his destiny would follow a similar path. Across the past half-century Robert Cray has developed into one of American music’s most singular artists.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

From forming a teenage garage band, through to striding the stage alongside several of the world’s greatest guitarists, Robert Cray’s story is one of struggle and commitment. Struggle and commitment that led to Cray enjoying phenomenal success – selling millions of albums and countless concert tickets – while his skills as a band leader and performer mark him as a keeper of the flame for American roots music.

Cray’s commitment to making music of the highest order has won him both a loyal audience and the respect of many legendary figures. Robert Cray has shared stage and/or studio with the likes of John Lee Hooker and B.B. King, Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters, Albert Collins and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, Tina Turner and Buddy Guy, the Memphis Horns and Hi Rhythm Section.

Cray’s 1986 breakthrough album Strong Persuader is the best-selling blues album ever.

Cray has won five Grammy Awards.

Cray has been inducted into Hollywood’s Rock Walk and the Blues Hall of Fame.

Cray is recipient of the Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance.

Cray has designed two signature model Fender guitars.

“Nothing beats playing live,” says Cray of his forthcoming US tour dates. “Audiences inspire me and my band to reach for the top every night.” Of his half century leading a rocking band he says, “it’s been a great ride so far. And the best is yet to come.”

