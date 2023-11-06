Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

Recommended For You