VIDEO: The Cast of Milwaukee Rep's IN THE HEIGHTS Performs The Show's Finale!

Apr. 23, 2020  

The cast of Milwaukee Rep's "In the Heights" sings the show's finale in this special music video recorded across the nation during the COVID-19 Crisis.

As a nonprofit arts organization, Milwaukee Rep relies heavily on the support of Donors, Subscribers and Single Ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence as Milwaukee Rep and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19. If you are looking for a meaningful way to help, please renew or purchase a Subscription for Milwaukee Rep's 2020/21 Season and/or donate today.



