Skylight Theatre Company Welcomes Armando Huipe as New Executive Director

In alignment with Skylight's mission for continued growth and development, the company has welcomed Armando Huipe as the new Executive Director, effective January 2022. Armando moves into the position most recently occupied by Sandee Grossman, who now fills the job of Managing Director.

Prior to joining the Skylight team, Armando developed extensive leadership skills while working as an independent arts management consultant in Los Angeles and nationally, supporting companies such as Center Theatre Group, Yale Repertory Theatre, REDCAT, the LA Phil, and the Latino Theater Company. He formerly served as producer for the national Latinx Theatre Commons, a flagship program of HowlRound Theatre Commons at Emerson College. Armando earned his MFA in Theater Management at Yale School of Drama where he served as Managing Director of Yale Cabaret and was on the Executive Committee of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate. Armando consulted on the University-wide equity, diversity, and inclusion initiative, Belonging at Yale, and was given a semester-long fellowship at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts working with Jon Moscone and Marc Bamuthi Joseph on the 2018 YBCA 100 Summit. He is a founder of the Latinx Theater Alliance/Los Angeles and a graduate of UCLA where he earned a BA in English Literature.

"We are thrilled to have Armando Huipe join us in this new chapter of our growth and development," explains Gary Grossman, Skylight Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director. "Armando's expertise in arts management is a wonderful asset to our already strong and diverse team."

Skylight's collaborative 2021/22 season with Playwrights' Arena continues with several new plays being offered:

APARTMENT LIVING by Boni B. Alvarez opens March 12. Behaviors change in forced captivity during the pandemic in Los Angeles. Do we like what we learn about the people we love?

The third show of the season will soon be announced. That new play will open in May of 2022, followed by the final show of the season slated to be:

LAVENDER MEN - An Emancipation Play by Roger Q. Mason, opening in August 2022. Enter the historical fantasia of Taffeta, a self-proclaimed "fabulous queer creation of color," as she invades the private world of Abraham Lincoln to confront issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility that still challenge us today.

All guests and staff are required to wear a mask and provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, along with a government or educational institution issued photo identification. Health and safety measures, based on evolving conditions and applicable protocols, are subject to change at the companies' discretion. For details and more information, refer to the companies' websites. Skylight Theatre Company: https://skylighttheatre.org Playwrights' Arena: https://playwrightsarena.org