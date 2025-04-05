Review: SISTER ACT at Skylight Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s a joyful noise coming from Skylight Music Theatre as it wraps up its 65th season with a spirited Sister Act. The Skylight production has a younger, more electric vibe than the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie version (full of music, but technically not a musical). The actual musical version hit Broadway in 2011.

Mona Swain truly is “Fabulous, Baby” as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence – a wannabe Philadelphia nightclub singer hiding out in the Queen of Angels convent after witnessing her boyfriend Curtis (Shawn Holmes) commit a murder.

Swain shines both in voice and broad humor and is matched by the Janet Metz as the shell-shocked Mother Superior with a sharp, dry humor and equally rich voice.

Swain and Metz have all their sisters with them as they battle the modern world, Curtis and each other to save the ailing parish.

Hope Riesterer, Amanda Satchell, Laura Monagle are among the standout sisters who blossom under Swain’s choir direction.

It’s not all about the sisters, however, Holmes, Dennis Lewis as policeman Eddie Souther, Robby McGhee as the Monsignor and Miss Kyle Blair, Tomas Dominguez, Rashard Hudson as Curtis thugs (as well as nuns) each have their moments to shine – and make the most of them.

Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

