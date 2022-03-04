Plymouth Arts Center to Present A WEE BIT IRISH

The Plymouth Arts Center proudly presents "A Wee Bit Irish" a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk and their special guests, The Harp Twins March 12 & 13 & 17-20, 2022. Celebrate the "Wee Bit of Irish" in you with traditional and contemporary Irish tunes to help celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Vincent Reysen, Carson Schwartz, Roy Schwab, Rachel Stoyke, and Ramona Tritz. The Harp Twins are Camille and Kennerly Kitt.

Evening show dates are Thursday - Saturday, March 12 & 17-19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be presented on Sunday, March 13 & 20, 2022 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $15 for the show dates of March 12, 13, & 20 tax included. Tickets to see the performance with Celtic Folk's special guests, The Harp Twins, on March 17-19 are $20 tax included. To purchase tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. The show is sponsored by the Wisconsin Arts Board and Masters Gallery.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization solely supported through memberships, fundraisers, business and individual donations, grants and sponsorships. The mission of the PAC is....to enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all, by providing diverse experiences in the arts. For more information or a full schedule of events, please visit the PAC at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI or the website: www.plymoutharts.org.