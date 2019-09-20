Photo Flash: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's WEST SIDE STORY
One musical changed theater forever and it will be making its triumphant Rep debut in a rare professional production.
Two rival gangs struggle for control of their New York City neighborhood. When Tony falls for Maria, the star-crossed lovers find themselves wrenched between their worlds. This passionate adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is filled with some of the most unforgettable songs including "Maria," "Tonight,""I Feel Pretty" and "America" telling the greatest love story ever told in this larger-than-life musical. Add dances that smolder and sizzle with energy and you have an experience you'll never forget!
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Alex Hatcher, Clay Roberts, Jacob Burns, Devin Richey, Alex Hayden Miller and Nick Parrott
Carlos Jimenez, Liesl Collazo, Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. and Courtney Arango
Isabel Bastardo, Brooke Johnson, Reese Parish, Terynn Erby-Walker, Courtney Arango, Isabella Abel-Suarez and Gina dePool
Nick Parrott, Clay Roberts, Alex Hatcher, Jacob Burns, Alex Hayden Miller, Devin Richey, Gilberto Saenz, Carlos Jimenez, Austin Winter, Mark Cruz, Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr., Joshua Ponce and AJ Morales
Isabella Abel-Suarez, Liesl Collazo, Mara Cecilia and Brooke Johnson
Liesl Collazo and Jeffrey Kringer