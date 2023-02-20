Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Next Act Theatre Hires Kerri Kilbourne As Managing Director

Next Act's 2022-23 season continues with THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS by Mickle Maher.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Next Act Theatre Hires Kerri Kilbourne As Managing Director

Next Act Theatre announced today that Kerri Kilbourne has been hired as its new Managing Director. Kilbourne was hired after a two-month national search and will assume the role on Wednesday, February 23, 2023. She is the first person in the position of Managing Director at Next Act Theatre since 2014.

Kilbourne joins Next Act Theatre after spending several years in the private sector with Fortune 500 companies including Corning, Avery Dennison, BEHR Paints and Bostik (formerly Findley Adhesives). She brings experience beyond engineering and design (with a BSEE from Clemson University); she has also worked in strategic marketing, led customer service teams and worked cross-functionally with finance, research and development, product management, sales and marketing communications.

From 2014-2018, Kilbourne served as a board member of Next Act Theatre. As an employee of Bostik, she volunteered as a United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) campaign leader for several years. She also served as an Advisory Panel Member for Milwaukee Repertory Theater in 2016 and 2017. Prior to that, Kilbourne served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity in Ohio and California and as a community mentor in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.

"To say that I am excited to join Next Act Theatre in a full-time capacity is an understatement! Next Act is one of the first, and most compelling companies, theater or otherwise, to which I was introduced when I moved to Milwaukee in 2013. I have never lost my passion for this theatre and I am thrilled and honored to join Cody, the staff and the board of directors in seeing Next Act Theatre continue its excellence in delivering thoughtful content that inspires discussion," said Kilbourne. "I look forward to leveraging the skills and experience I have gained from years in corporate leadership to build on Next Act Theatre's already rich history."

Kilbourne joins Cody Estle in the leadership of Next Act Theatre. Estle was hired as Next Act's Artistic Director in October 2022, succeeding Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini. As Managing Director, Kilbourne will share responsibilities with Estle to develop and execute the strategic plan for Next Act Theatre.

"I am thrilled to begin this exciting partnership with Kerri," said Estle. "I'm grateful for the breadth of experience she brings to Next Act Theatre through a variety of pivotal leadership roles critical to ensuring the future of this organization for many years to come."

Next Act Theatre's previous Managing Director was Charles Kakuk. A former Marine, restaurant manager and concert promoter, Kakuk joined Cecsarini to lead Next Act Theatre in 1992. Shortly before the 2014-2015 season, after 22 seasons at Next Act, Kakuk lost his long battle with cancer. Cecsarini was the company's sole administrative leader until Estle was hired in October 2022; Cecsarini's retirement followed in January 2023.

Next Act Theatre's staff and Board of Directors are excited to welcome Kilbourne.

"The decision to hire Kerri was pretty straightforward," said David Anderson, President of the Next Act Theatre Board of Directors. "She has successfully managed sales units, marketing groups and customer service centers. She has managed budgets and people. She brings a tremendous wealth of business experience to the position of Managing Director. I believe she and Cody will be a terrific pair leading Next Act forward."

Next Act's 2022-23 season continues with THERE IS A HAPPINESS THAT MORNING IS by Mickle Maher. The play opens on February 24 and closes on March 19, 2023. Additional season offerings include the world premiere of GOD'S SPIES by Bill Cain, April 27 - May 21, 2023.



Milwaukees First Stage to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
First Stage has announced that next up in their 2022/23 season will be THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animated Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, with book by Kyle Jarrow.
Skylight Music Theatre Announces NOISES OFF Cast & Creative Team Photo
Skylight Music Theatre Announces NOISES OFF Cast & Creative Team
Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the hilarious comedy Noises Off, with music by Combustible Edison, running March 17 – April 2, 2023 at Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.
Milwaukee Rep Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
Milwaukee Rep Announces 2023/24 Season
Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced its 70th Anniversary Season with 12 production across three unique venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center and the Historic Pabst Theater.
Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTOR Photo
Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
'The Heart Sellers' is a commentary on immigration, yes, but most of all it celebrates the joy and fulfillment that comes with good friends.

More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee's First Stage to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCESMilwaukee's First Stage to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
February 15, 2023

First Stage has announced that next up in their 2022/23 season will be THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animated Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, with book by Kyle Jarrow.
Skylight Music Theatre Announces NOISES OFF Cast & Creative TeamSkylight Music Theatre Announces NOISES OFF Cast & Creative Team
February 15, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the hilarious comedy Noises Off, with music by Combustible Edison, running March 17 – April 2, 2023 at Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.
Milwaukee Rep Announces 2023/24 SeasonMilwaukee Rep Announces 2023/24 Season
February 14, 2023

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced its 70th Anniversary Season with 12 production across three unique venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center and the Historic Pabst Theater.
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
February 7, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers, running February 7 – March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale FridayTickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday
February 6, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Marcus Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am.
share