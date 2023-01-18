Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee's First Stage Brings Tolkien's Epic Tale THE HOBBIT To Milwaukee Youth Arts Center This February

THE HOBBIT runs February 3 - March 5, 2023 in the newly remodeled Goodman Mainstage Hall at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Milwaukee's First Stage Brings Tolkien's Epic Tale THE HOBBIT To Milwaukee Youth Arts Center This February

First Stage's next offering in the new year is a thrilling production of THE HOBBIT, based on the book The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien and adapted for the stage by Greg Banks and directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank. An unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in their cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, they somehow find themselves on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, audiences will be delighted as things change before their eyes. Discover what happens as Bilbo travels on an epic journey over freezing mountains and through a frightening forest, meeting all sorts of fierce creatures - some who want to eat them, others who turn into dear friends. This will be a theatrical experience not to be missed!

THE HOBBIT runs February 3 - March 5, 2023 in the newly remodeled Goodman Mainstage Hall at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $25. Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, which includes a brief intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8+.

From Artistic Director/Director Jeff Frank: "Five actors. One musician. Thirty-two characters. Ninety minutes. One epic tale brought magically to life on a theatrical adventure unlike anything seen before at First Stage! I love the fast-paced, energetic adaptation by Greg Banks with actors switching characters at the drop of a hat or the donning of a costume piece. He has distilled the adventure to its essential elements and the audience is quickly swept up along with Bilbo. The intimate nature of the Goodman Mainstage Hall with the audience surrounding the stage, invites them to join Bilbo's adventure. I envision the production set in the broken down, war-ravaged remains of a library. When reason has left us and greed and a lust for power have taken over - the pillars of society have crumbled - knowledge, truth, self-growth, empathy and understanding that our stories have provided us have been lost and must be looked to again. Bilbo shows us that courage is about taking on a challenge despite our fears and reminds us what it means to be a friend. They are the hero we all long to be."

Jeff Frank (Artistic Director/Director) is recognized as one of the top directors in the field with an expertise in developing new work for theater for the young audience field, Jeff holds a BFA in Theater from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater and an MFA in Child Drama from the University of Utah. Having served as First Stage's Education and Academy Director from 1996 - 2003, Jeff remains committed to the power of theater to transform lives and is forever thankful to call First Stage home. Some of his favorite shows include: Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical, A MIDNIGHT CRY, LUCHADORA and GRETEL! Much love to his wife and children, who provide constant support and inspiration. Thank you for joining us for another season of inspiring and thought-provoking work. We ask you to lean in and discover the magic of theatre while learning more about your community and your world.

Matt Daniels (Movement Coach) is a frequent collaborator at First Stage, as an actor (A WRINKLE IN TIME, BIG RIVER, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, ELLA ENCHANTED, SHREK THE MUSICAL and A MIDNIGHT CRY, among others), director and movement director (ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!", Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, THE SNOW, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL, among others), and Director of the Young Company, where he teaches and directs (THE MIRACLE WORKER, HENRY V, ANIMAL FARM, TXT U L8R and OUR TOWN, among others). Matt's other acting credits include appearances at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, (recently having appeared as Scrooge in The Rep's production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, In Tandem Theater and Milwaukee Shakespeare, as well as Forward Theater, Kentucky Repertory Theatre, Lake Geneva Theater Company, several regional Shakespeare Festivals and on many independent stages in New York. In addition to First Stage, his directing work has been seen at Door Shakespeare, Marquette University, MCT's New Play Development series and in New York with his company Tyrannosaurus rep. When at home, he enjoys making music with Il Bazzone's Jumping Flea Circus. Matt is a graduate of the Juilliard School Drama Division. mattdanielsonline.com

Matt Daniels* (Thorin/Ensemble); Jamey Feshold (Killi/Ensemble); Shammen McCune*(Gandalf/Ensemble); Elyse Edelman* (Balin/Ensemble); Natalie Ford* (Musician/Ensemble); Ken Miller (Understudy for Matt Daniels); Jake Badovski (Understudy for Jamey Feshold); Bree Kazinski (Understudy for Shammen McCune) and Ariana Manghera (Understudy for Elyse Edelman).

*Appearing through an Agreement between First Stage and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Young Performer roles are double cast. The Young Performer in the Adventure Cast is Leo Madson (West Allis) as Bilbo Baggins.

The Young Performer in the Journey Cast is Angel Rivera (Milwaukee) as Bilbo Baggins.

Please note: To find which cast is performing on a specific performance day, please refer to the website on the show page located here: firststage.org/events-tickets/2022-23-season/the-hobbit/

The Artistic Staff for THE HOBBIT includes: Jeff Frank (Director); Matt Daniels* (Movement Coach); Fernanda Douglas (Composer); Natalie Ford* (Music Director); Shane O'Neil

(Lighting Designer); Yvonne Miranda (Costume Designer); Nikki Kulas (Props Designer); Reed Davis* (Stage Manager) and Carrie Johns (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

Tickets are $25 - Tickets are available online at firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.




Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a Merry War from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP
Love and laughter are just what a Wisconsin winter needs, and just what the Milwaukee Rep is serving. They have something insanely special with this updated adaptation of a Shakespearean rom-com classic. For me, this is a Rep season favorite that will be tough to top. 
Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeares MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Photo
Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
See photos of Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Much Ado About Nothing, running January 10 – February 12, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia  come together in this playful and cherished classic with a twist, feautring original music inspired by the 1990s  with Shakespeare and his contemporaries’ lyrics, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most  delightful romantic comedies.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repe Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere of The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Thea Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   

More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee's First Stage Brings Tolkien's Epic Tale THE HOBBIT To Milwaukee Youth Arts Center This FebruaryMilwaukee's First Stage Brings Tolkien's Epic Tale THE HOBBIT To Milwaukee Youth Arts Center This February
January 18, 2023

First Stage's next offering in the new year is a thrilling production of THE HOBBIT, based on the book The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien and adapted for the stage by Greg Banks and directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank.
Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHINGPhotos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
January 11, 2023

See photos of Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Much Ado About Nothing, running January 10 – February 12, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia  come together in this playful and cherished classic with a twist, feautring original music inspired by the 1990s  with Shakespeare and his contemporaries’ lyrics, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most  delightful romantic comedies.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
January 11, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere of The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
January 10, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage ConcertSunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
January 10, 2023

If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
share