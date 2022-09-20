Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Pay What You Choose Schedule

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested donation of $5 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmanager@firststage.org.

FIRST STAGE'S 2022/23 PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL!

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Read full press release here:

firststage.org/media/buejwem1/first-stage-s-arthur-and-friends-make-a-musical-final-9-15-22.pdf

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES

Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE HOBBIT

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE GRACIOUS SISTERS

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions and to order in advance, or go to firststage.org/events-tickets/tickets-offers/pay-what-you-choose/ for more information.

Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.

First Stage's 2022/23 season: To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2022/23 productions, please read the full press release here: firststage.org/media/gk1f1wjl/first-stage-2022-23-season-announcement-final-5-17-22.pdf or visit: firststage.org

COVID Protocols: First Stage is no longer requiring proof of vaccination upon arrival, and masks will be optional in the theater, unless the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the High category, as determined by the CDC. First Stage COVID safety protocols and updates can be viewed here:firststage.org/covid-19-safety-protocols/ - performances

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.

About First Stage

First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families. First Stage touches hearts, engages minds and transforms lives by creating extraordinary theater experiences through professional theater productions that inspire, enlighten and entertain. Its Theater Academy, the nation's largest high-impact theater training program for young people, fosters life skills through stage skills and serves nearly 2,000 students each year. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education programs promote literacy, character building and experiential learning throughout the curriculum, serving over 20,000 students each year. First Stage was selected to participate in the Partners in Education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2012) and was the recipient of the Milwaukee Business Journal's Eureka Award, recognizing creativity and innovation in business, education and the arts for its Next Steps program for students on the autism spectrum (2013, 2015). First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org.