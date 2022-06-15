Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present Special One Day Sale For TITANIC THE MUSICAL

Milwaukee Rep will present a One Day Sale for the remounting of Titanic The Musical, on Monday, June 20, 2022. The One Day Sale offers up to a 30% discount on all tickets when using the promotional code SHIP. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9am-7pm for the One Day Sale on Monday, June 20 and the special pricing online will be available from 7am-11:59pm. Titanic The Musical returns after a remarkable four week run that was cancelled early due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the cast and sets sail again September 20 - October 23, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first-class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse once more this fall!

Named a "Triumph" by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Titanic The Musical was a hit among critics and audiences alike. ChicagoOnStage.com raved "Milwaukee Rep does itself proud with a majestic and powerful production." While Ryan Jay proclaimed it "one of the most stirring productions in The Rep's last decade...a true achievement of theatrical vision, staging and performance." Urban Milwaukee said it's "the best production of Mark Clements' Rep career." BroadwayWorld hailed it as "every inch a spectacular, tremendous achievement!" Around the Town Chicago agreed, saying "Titanic The Musical is perfection itself!"

Watch the trailer below!