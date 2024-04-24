Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Hold Prop & Costume Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before construction begins on Milwaukee Rep’s new Associated Bank Theater Center, the theater is holding its largest Prop & Costume Sale to date on Saturday, May 4 from 9am – 3pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Rep.

Everything from theatrical lighting equipment and motors, furniture through the ages, antique luggage steamers from Titanic The Musical, antique appliances from Steel Magnolias and The Heart Sellers, rad decor from Run Bambi Run, cookware, victrolas, SO MANY CHAIRS, vintage clothing, military uniforms, a lot of wigs and so much more will be available at record prices.Come check out some great conversation pieces and so much other weird nonsense!

Doors open at 9am on Saturday, May 4. All sales are final and sold in “as is” condition. Payment by cash or credit card. All sales are cash and carry, items will not be held for pickup without full payment and must be removed from Milwaukee Rep by 3pm the day of the sale. For further questions, please contact the Milwaukee Repertory Props Department at MilwaukeeRepProps@gmail.com