Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces 2020/21 Season Professional Training Institute Ensemble

Milwaukee Rep has announced the continuation of the Professional Training Institute (PTI), an advanced actor training program for students in 9-12 grade. The class of 2020/21 will consist of 15 students from 13 different high schools including: Isabel Bastardo (Golda Meir HS), Terynn Erby-Walker (Golda Meir HS), Francis Faye (Marquette University HS), Kamani Graham (Pius XI HS), Ana Gutierrez (Ronald Regan HS), Ethan Hightire (Brown Deer HS), Liam Jeninga (Delavan Darien HS), Michael Loomans (Slinger HS), Morgan McKinnis (Grafton HS), Aishu Nasgasunder (Waukesha West HS), Magdalyn Rowlen-Lange (Ronald Regan HS), Elisheva Scheuer (Nicolet HS), Madison Uphoff (Madison West HS), Ryan Vanselow (Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performances) and Alexandria Woods (Rufus King HS).

The 2020/21 PTI Ensemble were chosen out of hundreds of exceptional talented students from all across Milwaukee to receive free training over the course of the academic year. The students will gather virtually to start, and in person if conditions allow, to develop their talent and knowledge in the field of performance, ending the year with a capstone performance where they will be paid as professional actors.

In addition to PTI, Milwaukee Rep's education departments provides several other programs for Milwaukee's youth, most notably, the August Wilson Monologue Competition and the Teen Council Youth Leadership Program. The August Wilson Monologue Competition provides high school students the opportunity to explore and embody the words and works of America's greatest playwright, August Wilson. After completing a judged semi-final round students proceed on to the Regional level where winners receive cash prizes. Two Regional winners advance to compete on a Broadway stage alongside students from across the United States. Teen Council is an organization for teens, by teens to develop college and career readiness, community engagement and volunteerism, and theater advocacy. Supported by the resources of Milwaukee Rep, the Teen Council's student-driven opportunities have included: organizing fundraisers, engaging fellow councils from across the country, representing youth voice at national theater conferences, and advocating for the arts before members of the Wisconsin state legislature - all of which happens while learning how to collaborate and engage with one another.

Funding for PTI program is provided by funders of Milwaukee Rep's community engagement initiative Mpact, which is designed to further the theater's mission of creating positive change in the cultural, social and economic vitality of Milwaukee. Mpact supporters include Northwestern Mutual, The Lubar Family Foundation, The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation with additional support from GRAEF.

For more information, please visit their website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

