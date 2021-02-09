Milwaukee Ballet to Allow 25% Capacity For Upcoming Production, TO THE POINTE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Milwaukee Ballet will present three concerts as part of its upcoming spring, beginning with To The Pointe this month.

Shepherd Express has reported that, after careful inspection from city health inspectors, the Ballet will be allowed to seat at 25% capacity for the production. 52 patrons will be allowed into each of the show's twelve performances.

"I tell people this is what it must have been like in Russia when dancers went to perform for the czar," said artistic director Michael Pink. "Just a very elite group watching the performance." The show will also be filmed and available On Demand on the company's website.

Pink went on to say that the Health Department was impressed with what the Ballet was doing in terms of COVID-safety.

"They were blown away-those are their words-by how organized we were, how detailed our protocols were, and how they were actually working because we'd been doing them since September," he said.

To the Pointe will feature classical masterpieces led by Jules Perrot's incomparable Pas de Quatre, which will be performed in its entirety. Additional work from the classics includes the pas de trois from Swan Lake and a Le Corsaire pas de deux.

The production will also feature a classical world premiere from Artistic Director Michael Pink set to Sergei Prokofiev's Classical Symphony, as well as Chopin Etudes from Resident Choreographer Timothy O'Donnell, set to the composition of the same name.

To the Pointe will run February 25-28 and March 4-7 at Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance. Tickets are on sale at milwaukeeballet.org.