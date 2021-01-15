Milwaukee Ballet Announces Revamped 2020-21 Season

Milwaukee Ballet today announced more details about its reimagined programming for the 2020-21 Season, featuring three, one-hour productions: To the Pointe, Re.Gen, and Encore.

"I am confident the balance of our season will delight and inspire fans of both classical and contemporary dance," said Artistic Director Michael Pink. "We were proud to lead the way with returning to the stage in December with The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet and are now pleased to continue in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of our dancers, staff, and patrons, and continues to serve our community."

To the Pointe will feature classical masterpieces led by Jules Perrot's incomparable Pas de Quatre, which will be performed in its entirety. Additional work from the classics includes the pas de trois from Swan Lake and a Le Corsaire pas de deux.

"To the Pointe blends the iconic with a new work that celebrates classical technique," said Pink. "This is a rare opportunity to experience a few of the world's most famous classical ballets in one program. Our dancers will shine in the truly virtuosic choreography."

The production will also feature a classical world premiere from Artistic Director Michael Pink set to Sergei Prokofiev's Classical Symphony, as well as Chopin Etudes from Resident Choreographer Timothy O'Donnell, set to the composition of the same name.

Pink notes his world premiere will be a non-narrative work, implementing the limitations of social distancing on stage while celebrating the classical form.

To the Pointe will run February 25-28 and March 4-7 at Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance. Tickets on sale February 1.

Re.Gen will feature memorable contemporary works from Milwaukee Ballet's International Choreographic Competition, Genesis. The program will include Enrico Morelli's The Noise of Whispers, Timothy O'Donnell's The Games We Play, and Mariana's Oliveira's Pagliacci.

Italian choreographer Enrico Morelli won the Audience Choice Award in 2017 with his emotional The Noise of Whispers. He is also the winner of numerous choreographic competitions throughout Italy and received the Silver Medal of the President of the Italian Republic. Australian Timothy O'Donnell won both the Judges' Decision and Audience Choice Award in 2009 with his exploration of relationships, The Games We Play. He won several awards while training in Australia, and had his work featured on "So You Can Dance Australia" before becoming Milwaukee Ballet's resident choreographer. Brazil's Mariana Oliveira impressed critics and crowds alike with her world premiere inspired by the commedia dell'arte, Pagliacci, in 2017. She trained at London's Royal Academy of Dance before founding Union Project Dance Company in New York.

"It's long been on my wish list to revisit pieces from our Genesis competition. There's a story behind every one of them," said Pink. "The three selected for this program are distinct and thoroughly engrossing, and the audience can expect the electric atmosphere we always experience during the competition.

Re.Gen will run April 22-25 and April 28 - May 2 at Milwaukee Ballet's Baumgartner Center for Dance. Tickets on sale April 5.

Milwaukee Ballet will present a compilation of classical and contemporary audience favorites from its archives in Encore, which is expected to be its first performance in the newly renovated Marcus Performing Arts Center.

"'Encore' is a very fitting title for this program as we are bringing back many of the pieces people have been requesting for another moment in the spotlight," said Pink.

Encore will run June 10-13. Ticket on sale date to be announced.

All of these productions will have a running time of approximately one hour with no intermission to optimize the health and safety of dancers, staff, and patrons. Subscribers will receive priority access to in-person performances, with tickets made available in the month prior to each production.

Each performance will be filmed and available On Demand thanks in part to support from United Performing Arts Fund Kasey's Fund.

Milwaukee Ballet is operating within current guidelines from the City of Milwaukee, and in consultation with its own Health & Safety Committee.

Physical distancing protocols

Milwaukee Ballet's annual fundraising effortsa??area??now focuseda??ona??supportinga??the Company's recovery followinga??dramatically reduced earned revenue created by its cancellation of performances in 2020.

Details abouta??how fans and patrons can further support the Ballet's recoverya??can be found ata??milwaukeeballet.org/support/.a??