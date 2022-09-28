First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule For 2022/23 Season

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. Families can enjoy a Sensory Friendly Performance with children who need sensory accommodations, and they can share the experience of seeing family-friendly theater. First Stage's Sensory Friendly Performances are sponsored in part by UPAF Kasey's Fund.



These performances feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, modified house rules to allow additional movement or talking during the performance and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of young people on the autism spectrum or with other developmental differences. A Social Story to outline the experience at the performance is also provided. To learn more about the Sensory Friendly Performance accommodations, please visit: firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/.



Tickets for the 2022/23 Sensory Friendly Performances are $10 and are on sale now. Order by phone at (414) 267-2961, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or online at firststage.org. (Please note: tickets for Sensory Friendly Performances held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center will have a $3.50 facility fee added per ticket.)

ARTHUR TM AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL!

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Read full press release here:

firststage.org/media/buejwem1/first-stage-s-arthur-and-friends-make-a-musical-final-9-15-22.pdf

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER TM: THE MUSICAL

Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES

Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

THE HOBBIT

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Please contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 with questions or go to firststage.org/plan-your-visit/sensory-friendly-performances/ for information.

To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2022/23 productions, read the full press release here: firststage.org/media/gk1f1wjl/first-stage-2022-23-season-announcement-final-5-17-22.pdf or visit: firststage.org