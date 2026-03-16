Dirigo Theatre Company to Stage THE HUMANS in Plymouth

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Dirigo Theatre Company, a new nonprofit theatre organization based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, will present The Humans by Tony Award-winning playwright Stephen Karam on March 27-28, 2026 at the Riverview Middle School Auditorium as part of their inaugural season thanks to a partnership with the Plymouth School District.

The Humans follows the Blake family as they gather in a small New York City apartment for Thanksgiving dinner. What begins as a familiar family celebration slowly reveals deeper anxieties about family, faith, finances, and the uncertainties of modern life. Both darkly funny and quietly haunting, the play has been widely praised as one of the most powerful contemporary American dramas.

The production continues Dirigo Theatre Company's inaugural season after the organization launched earlier this year with a Winter Cabaret in January, which drew enthusiastic audiences and marked a successful start for the company.

Dirigo Theatre Company is committed to bringing high-quality live theatre to the Plymouth community while creating opportunities for local performers and artists. Through its partnership with the School District of Plymouth, the company performs at the Riverview Middle School Auditorium. The cast consists of all local talent hailing from Sheboygan and Plymouth and beyond includes: Roberto Bobonis, Nanette Bulebosh, Lily Goedeke, Kai Hrivnak, Lisa Vihos, and Carter Kryzaniak. The production is Stage Managed by Miriam Fabian and Produced and Directed by Dirigo Theatre Company's Artistic Director and Founder - Zachariah Stearn

Performance Dates:

Friday, March 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM (two performances)

Location:

Riverview Middle School Auditorium

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Tickets are available at www.dirigotheatreco.org