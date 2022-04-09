Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center welcomes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U. S. Congress as a vital American "Cultural Ambassador to the World" and one of the most popular dance companies, for a one-night-only performance on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 pm in Uihlein Hall as part of its MPAC Presents Dance Series.



"As a performing arts center in a vibrant major city, it is our mission to present acclaimed artists and artforms which are underrepresented in the region," said Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram. "It's been two decades since Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been to the Milwaukee market and it's an honor to celebrate their return on our new Dance Series. As one of the most regarded and iconic dance companies in our nation, Ailey is a 'must see,' who will inspire our audiences and also reflect the rich diversity of our community."



Marking a decade of leading the Company forward, Artistic Director Robert Battle presents Ailey's renowned artists in a diverse program including a world premiere and three repertory favorites. The inspiring finale will be Alvin Ailey's timeless signature masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed around the world for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet.



Robert Battle's For Four (2021 world premiere) captures the pent-up energy of a world cooped up during the pandemic set to a Wynton Marsalis delicious jazz score written in 4/4 time. Utilizing four Ailey dancers, this piece was originally created on video during the pandemic and now being performed live expresses the drive to perform and the electricity of dancers coming together to create.



The program also includes:



BUSK (2009) - Internationally renowned choreographer Aszure Barton invites us to enjoy the fragility, tenderness, and resilience that exist within the human experience. Set to a spirited score, BUSK has been described as watching the physical unfurling of the human psyche. Under Barton's direction, every facet of the dancers' bodies and minds are engaged, and the complex layering of movement reveals the inherent wisdom of the body.



Cry (1971) - Alvin Ailey choreographed Cry as a birthday present for his mother on his stunning muse, the legendary Judith Jamison. This physically and emotionally demanding tour-de-force 16-minute solo is dedicated to "all black women everywhere - especially our mothers." Made up of three parts - the first is set to Alice Coltrane's "Something about John Coltrane." Cry was an instant sensation when it debuted on May 4, 1971, at New York City Center and went on to become an enduring work of American art.



Revelations (1960) - American classic acclaimed as a must-see for all, Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece is a tribute to his heritage and genius. Choreographed when he was only 29 years old, Revelations is an intimate reflection that explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition, from the deepest of grief to the holiest joy. Using African-American religious spirituals, this suite is a classic tribute to the resolve and determination of a people. Revelations has been seen by more people around the world than any other work of modern dance.



There will be a 30-minute pre-performance talk featuring Robert Battle and Matthew Rushing beginning at 6:30 (1-hour prior to curtain).



In addition to the public performance, a Community Workshop led by Ailey dancer Yannick Lebrun will take place on Tuesday, April 19. The one-hour Horton-based contemporary class will conclude with movements from Revelations.



Tickets for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at Marcus Center start at $29 and are available online at marcuscenter.org, in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, 929 N. Water Street (current hours 10 am to 4 pm Monday - Friday), or by calling 414.273.7206.