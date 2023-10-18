19 Young Performers Join The Cast Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep will welcome 19 young performers from all across Milwaukee to the cast of A Christmas Carol. Joining Rep favorite Matt Daniels as Ebenezer Scrooge, these young performers are at the heart of Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition which runs November 28 – December 24, 2023 in the historic Pabst Theater.

A Christmas Carol youth ensemble features Savannah Carlson as Belinda Cratchit, Meadow Clouse as Ensemble, Willow Clouse as Ensemble, Lex V. Crump as Martha Cratchit, Hannah Finley as Emily Cratchit, Olivia Hinds as Ensemble, Scarlet Hirano as Want, Zoah Hirano as Sniffer/Ignorance, Ira Kindkeppel-Longden as Matthew Cratchit, Ziva Lavoe as Turkey Kid, Calvin Marks as Boy Scrooge, Isla Marks as Ensemble, Nora Nelles as Ensemble, Lainey Techtmann as Ensemble, Phoebe Thompson as Teen Scrooge, Quinn Sison as Ensemble, Charlie Van Den Elzen as Peter Cratchit, Valentina Vega as Tiny Tim and Jace White as Thomas.

Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with previously announced cast members Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Carrie Hitchcock as Mrs. Fezziwig, Kevin Kantor as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, James Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Roman as Mrs. Cratchit, Aja Wiltshire as Belle and Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope, and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, costume designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terry Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Associated Bank Theater Center. For over seven decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.