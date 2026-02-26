Milwaukee Rep to Celebrate Agatha Christie with THE AGATHA CHRISTIE FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is inviting Agatha Christie fans to step into a world of intrigue and unforgettable storytelling at Milwaukee Rep’s Agatha Christie Festival, a citywide celebration of Agatha Christie and her enduring legacy. With a wide range of experiences designed for all ages this dynamic festival explores the art of mystery—on the page, on stage and beyond. Centered around the final two plays of the 2025/26 Season – Mrs. Christie and And Then There Were None – The Agatha Christie Festival provides a 360-degree look at the life and work of the “Queen of Mystery.”



The Agatha Christie Festival launches at MKE Film with a special screening of the 1978 classic Death on the Nile at the iconic Oriental Theatre on Tuesday, March 31. The celebration continues across the city with a wide range of events: a Page‑to‑Stage conversation with Christopher Chan—International Goodwill Ambassador for Agatha Christie Ltd—at Boswell Books on April 7; Whodunit Wednesdays, a reading series throughout April and May at Milwaukee Public Libraries; Agatha Christie Trivia Night on April 20 in the Stackner Cabaret; High Tea at the Pfister; Pride Nights; Immersive acting courses for adults and teens; and even a Wag‑Atha Christie day at the Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park, complete with a sleuthing stroll for dogs and their owners alike. Full details and additional events are available below and at www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Agatha.



The Agatha Christie Festival celebrate the final two plays in Milwaukee Rep’s 2025/26 Season, starting with Mrs. Christie, by local playwright Heidi Armbruster, running April 14 – May 10 in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Mrs. Christie is an effervescent, charming new comedy that celebrates writers, womanhood, and the stories that shape our lives. In 1926, famed author Agatha Christie vanished for 11 days, reappearing without explanation. The real-life case of the “Missing Mrs. Christie” became a tabloid sensation, but the reasons behind her disappearance remain unknown. Now, 100 years later, a devoted superfan stumbles upon the clues that could finally crack the case, launching a coming-of-age journey of memory and self-discovery – with the thrill of a good old-fashioned mystery.



Concluding the 2025/26 Season is Agatha Christie’s heart-pounding thriller And Then There Were None which takes audiences to a secluded island full of intrigue, as ten strangers with dark secrets find themselves marooned at a grand estate, trapped in a deadly game where no one can be trusted. Christie’s own acclaimed adaptation of her most famous masterpiece – the world’s #1 best-selling mystery novel – is filled with suspicious twists, surprising turns and memorable characters that will keep everyone on the edge of their seat until the shocking end. Performance run May 26 – June 28, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater.

THE ART OF MURDER: CREATE YOUR OWN MYSTERY FOR ADULTS

Dates: Mondays, March 23-April 27, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $300 per person

Register: https://milwaukeerep.fillout.com/schooloftheater

Suspense! Intrigue! Murder! In this immersive adult course, participants create and perform an original whodunnit—developing characters, plot twists through writing and improv, and then bring the story to life through set, costume, and design for a final performance. No experience needed, just a passion for drama and deception!

FESTIVAL KICK-OFF FILM SCREEN WITH MKE FILM

Date: Tuesdays, March 31, 7:00pm

Location: MKE FILM Oriental Theatre

Cost: FREE

RSVP: celebration@milwaukeerep.com

Kick-off Milwaukee Rep’s Agatha Christie Festival with a special screening of the 1978 film Death on the Nile at the iconic Oriental Theatre. Join fellow mystery lovers for an evening of glamour, suspense, and classic whodunit thrills on the big screen.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Please RSVP to celebration@milwaukeerep.com by Mon. March 23 or until space is filled.

THE ART OF MURDER: PERFORM YOUR OWN MYSTERY FOR YOUTH

Dates: Tuesdays, March 31 – May 5, 2026, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $225 per person

Register: https://milwaukeerep.fillout.com/schooloftheater

Suspense! Intrigue! Murder! In this immersive course for ages 12–18, participants create and perform an original whodunnit. This ensemble will develop characters, motives, and plot twists through writing and improv, and then bring the story to life through set, costume, and design. No experience needed, just a passion for drama and deception!

THE ENDURING MYSTERY OF AGATHA CHRISTIE FROM PAGE TO STAGE

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Location: Boswell Book Company

Cost: FREE

RSVP: https://airtable.com/appjxuqRsOqjJjBtR/pagl8haZrYt4IWuqE/form

Boswell Book Company hosts a special evening exploring the tantalizing world of Agatha Christie. Christopher Chan, International Goodwill Ambassador for Agatha Christie Ltd, joins Laura Braza, director of Milwaukee Rep’s And Then There Were None, for a lively conversation on Christie’s intrigue, iconic characters and enduring appeal.

TEEN NIGHT AT MRS. CHRISTIE

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 6:00pm; Mrs. Christie performance 7:30pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $15 per person with code: TEEN

Purchase: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/MrsChristie

Connect with other teens from across the Milwaukee area in a pre-show social time before attending Mrs. Christie. Pre-event includes a murder mystery themed party, costume contest and dinner.

WHODUNIT WEDNESDAYS: AGATHA CHRISTIE READING SERIES

Dates: April 15, 29, May 6 and 13, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Locations: See Below

Cost: FREE

RSVP: https://airtable.com/appjxuqRsOqjJjBtR/pagcNuNaDMO37A9fm/form

Join members of the community for a series of readings from selected Agatha Christie novels, followed by a lively discussion. Whether you're a long-time fan of Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple or discovering Ms. Christie for the first time, this event invites you to explore the twists, clues and timeless intrigue that define her work.

Wednesday, April 15: Central Library

Wednesday, April 29: Niche Book Bar

Wednesday, May 6: MLK Library

Wednesday, May 13: Central Library

POST-SHOW TALK WITH PLAYWRIGHT HEIDI ARMBRUSTER

Date: Wednesday, April 15, Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

Stay after the performance for a special post-performance talk with Mrs. Christie playwright Heidi Armbruster, offering insight into the creation of the play and a deeper look at the life and legacy of Agatha Christie.

PRIDE NIGHT – AGATHA CHRISTIE COSTUME PARTY!

Date: Thursday, April 16, 6:00 PM

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $50 per person with code: PrideNight

Purchase: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/MrsChristie

Join Milwaukee Rep and the LGBT Chamber of Commerce along with MKE Drag Queens BJ Daniels and Karen Valentine —for a dazzling pre-show celebration before Mrs. Christie! Come dressed as your favorite Christie character—think Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple, or Christie herself—for costume contests, prizes with entertainment provided by DJ Femme Noir.

WINE & WORDS POST-SHOW

Date: Thursday, April 16 & Wednesday, April 22

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Sandra & William Haack Galleria, Level 2

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

Grab a complimentary glass of wine and join Wisconsin Public Radio Host Jason Heilman and Rep Associate Artistic Director Laura Braza after Milwaukee Rep’s production of Mrs. Christie for a lively, in-depth conversation about the production’s themes and artistic process.

AGATHA CHRISTIE TRIVIA NIGHT

Date: Monday, April 20 – Doors Open at 6:00pm, Trivia begins at 7:00pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Stackner Cabaret

Cost: FREE. Appetizers and Drinks are available for purchase

RSVP: welcome@milwaukeerep.com

Join us in the Stackner Cabaret for appetizers and drink specials and your chance to win some fantastic prizes as Milwaukee’s famed Quizmaster Trivia puts your knowledge of the Grand Dame to the test– along with fun questions related to Christie’s most famous works, the genre of mystery, and more. The event is free, but reservations are encouraged. Please RSVP to welcome@milwaukeerep.com by Mon. April 13 or until space is filled.

MRS. CHRISTIE POST-SHOW PANEL

Fandoms Unpacked – Community, Culture, and Connection

Date: Tuesday April 21, Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

What makes a fandom? Explore how these communities begin, build connection, spark creativity, and shape identity—revealing the powerful pull of belonging. Panelists include: Christopher Chan – Writer/Historian, Agatha Christie Expert; Natasha Meyer – Well Red Damsel Owner.

MRS. CHRISTIE TALKBACK

Date: Thursday, April 23, Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

Stay after the performance for a lively post-show TalkBack with members of the cast and artistic team.

THE NIGHT CAP

Date: Wednesday, April 29 Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Sandra & William Haack Galleria, Level 2

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

Post-Show Jazz & Cocktail/Mocktail Crafting Event

Unwind after the show with a live jazz trio as you mix your own signature drink using a curated selection of mini spirits, juices, and mixers. Follow along with guided recipes—or improvise your own creation—for a fun, hands-on experience. One drink per person included.

MAY 2026 EVENTS

MRS. CHRISTIE TALKBACK

Date: Thursday, May 7, Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Cost: Free with your ticket to Mrs. Christie

Stay after the performance for a lively post-show TalkBack with members of the cast and artistic team.

SATURDAY FUN DAY

Date: Saturday, May 16, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $10 per person; $25 per family (up to 4)

Register: https://milwaukeerep.fillout.com/saturdayfun-may

Bring the whole family for a Saturday filled with clues, crafts, and kid-friendly whodunit fun. This murder mystery–themed adventure invites young detectives and grown-up sleuths alike to solve puzzles, follow the evidence, and crack the case together.

PRIDE NIGHT – A COCKTAIL WHODUNNIT & PRIDE MONTH KICK-OFF

Date: Thursday, May 28, 6:00 PM

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $50 per person with code: PrideNight

Purchase: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ATTWN

Join Milwaukee Rep and the LGBT Chamber of Commerce along with MKE Drag Queens Dear Ruthie and Karen Valentine —before Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Unleash your inner detective and solve tantalizing mysteries to unlock exclusive complimentary cocktails while listening to the curated set list of DJ Femme Noir.

WAG-ATHA CHRISTIE

Date: Saturday, May 30, 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park, 103 W Clybourn Ave

Cost: FREE

Join us for Wag-atha Christie—a delightful community dog park event celebrating the beloved world of Agatha Christie. Bring your four-legged sidekick, enjoy a spirited stroll with fellow mystery fans, and unleash a little sleuthing fun along the way.

JUNE 2026 EVENTS

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE POST-SHOW PANEL

Thrill in Thriller – Why We Love Mystery and Suspense

Date: Friday, June 5 Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater

Cost: Free with your ticket to And Then There Were None

Explore the psychology behind fear and suspense. Discover what transforms a simple story into an unforgettable mystery. And uncover how our minds shape the way we experience tension, danger, and the unknown. Panelists include: Anna Lardinois – Author; Dr. Stacy Nye Ph.D. – Clinical Psychologist; Patricia Skalka – Writer.

WINE & WORDS POST-SHOW

Date: Tuesday, June 2 & Thursday, June 11

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Sandra & William Haack Galleria, Level 2

Cost: Free with your ticket to And Then There Were None

Grab a complimentary glass of wine and join Wisconsin Public Radio Host Jason Heilman and Rep Associate Artistic Director Laura Braza after Milwaukee Rep’s production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None for a lively, in-depth conversation about the production’s themes and artistic process.

TEEN NIGHT AT AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Date: Friday, June 5, 6:00pm; And Then There Were None performance 7:30pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center

Cost: $15 per person with code: TEEN

Purchase: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ATTWN

Connect with other teens from across the Milwaukee area in a pre-show event before attending Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Event will include a social gathering with food, games and hands on activities inspired by Agatha Christie.

THE NIGHT CAP

Date: Friday, June 5 Post-Show

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Sandra & William Haack Galleria, Level 2

Cost: Free with your ticket to And Then There Were None

Post-Show Music & Christie-Inspired Chocolate Tasting

Join us after the show with live music and you indulge in a sinfully delicious chocolate tasting inspired by Christie’s most popular stories. One tasting trio per person included.

DINNER DIALOGUE

Murder Mystery Night: Solve the Crime Before the Killer Strikes Again!

Date: Sunday June 14, 5:30pm

Location: Milwaukee Rep | Herzfeld Foundation Education and Engagement Center

Cost: $30 per person

Purchase: www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ATTWN

Join us for a night of mystery and murder where you can participate in your own Agatha Christie novel. Work with your fellow guests to figure out clues, learn more about each character at your table, and figure out who the killer is before they claim another victim!