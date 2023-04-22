Williamston Theatre to Present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of ALABASTER

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly. Performances for this Pulitzer Prize nominated play begin Thursday, May 18 and run through Sunday, June 18. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25.

Alice, a noted photographer, sets out to explore the topography of scars, and the women who bear them. Her journey takes her to the mysterious realm of Alabama. What begins as an artistic collaboration between the two women becomes an intimate exploration of love, grief, and longing. This bittersweet portrait explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggle of the lost and tortured souls that seek to create it. Hilarious, heart-wrenching, and full of theatrical magic, this play will make you laugh, rip your heart out, and remind you to hold the people in your life close. (Contains mature content and language. Check our website for a note about trigger warnings.)

Alabaster features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Kristina Riegle along with Katherine Banks (Silent Sky), Hallie Bee Bard (Hate Mail), and Gloria Vivalda (Over the River and Through the Woods, The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds). The Director of Alabaster is Williamston Theatre Artistic Director Tony Caselli (A Very Williamston Christmas, Tracy Jones). The production team includes Scenic Design by Monika Essen, Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (Wild Horses, Tracy Jones), Costume Design by Krista Brown (The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1), Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (The Hat Box, The Cake), Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Mrs. Harrison, A Very Williamston Christmas), Projections Design by Jeromy Hopgood, and Intimacy Choreography by Alexis Black (The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1). The Stage Manager is Rebecca MacCreery (Tracy Jones).

Performances for Alabaster will run from May 18 through June 18 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting May 27, there will be 3:00PM performances added to the run's remaining Saturdays. The first four performances of Alabaster, May 18 - 21, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating ina talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, May 26 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Alabaster is Sunday, June 11 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, May 18. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, May 25, tickets are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

In consideration for our immunocompromised patrons, we will require masks to be worn at 4 performances: Friday, May 26 at 8pm, Saturday, June 3 at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday, June 18 at 2pm. All audience members must wear masks covering their mouths and noses for these performances. At all other performances of the run, masks will be strongly recommended but not required.

Patrons experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance are asked to stay home and call our Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

Alabaster is produced at Williamston Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other Partner Theatres are Florida Repertory Company (Fort Myers), Capital Stage (Sacramento), 16th Street Theatre (Berwyn IL), Kitchen Dog Theater (Dallas), Shrewd Productions (Austin), Know Theatre of Cincinnati, Phoenix Theatre (Indianapolis), Salt Lake Acting Company, New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch). And Oregon Contemporary Theatre (Eugene). For more information, please visit www.nnpn.org.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation.

Williamston Theatre is a professional regional theatre that offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2022-2023 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).