Vivaldi's FOUR SEASONS AT 300 Will Be Performed Live At Wharton Center

The performance will include a free preview talk with experts at 6:45 pm at Wharton Center.

Superstars Les Arts Florissants is joined by fast-rising violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte in “Vivaldi's Four Seasons at 300” commemorating the work's original publication in 1725.

The Program frames these iconic masterpieces afresh, setting them alongside music Vivaldi would have known in Venice and compositions that were in turn inspired by his bold vision. 
 
Founded in 1979, Les Arts Florissants is a renowned Baroque musical group. Accompanied by violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, viewers will be taken on a journey through Vivaldi's Four Seasons along with works by Monteverdi, Geminiani, and more.

