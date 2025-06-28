Video: Inside Rehearsals for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Farmers Alley Theatre will bring Season 17 to a close as they present BEAUTIFUL, the Carole King Musical from July 10-20 at the Nelda K. Balch Festival Playhouse on the campus of Kalamazoo College. Check out rehearsal footage here!

After success last summer at the playhouse with ...Spelling Bee and School of Rock, Farmers Alley Theatre is once again thrilled to partner with K College to perform in their larger venue for this rocking musical evening.



Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

After tackling Jersey Boys this past fall, Director Kathy Mulay is poised to tell the rise of another icon of the recording world, this time in a larger space at the Festival Playhouse. “Being able to perform at K College, allows us the opportunity to have more patrons enjoy our productions, and tell a story as powerful and loud as Carole’s music,” says Mulay. “Carole’s story is one that is truly resonant for anyone who has big dreams, and the passion to follow them. And I guarantee you leave the theatre singing at least one of her hits. It’s such a fun time at the theatre.” Brendan Vincent (Ride the Cyclone) will return as Music Director and Leonard E. Sullivan (Ride the Cyclone) will serve as choreographer.

Stepping into the role of Carole King is professional artist, Rachel Dudt. Having performed professionally in dozens of shows across the country (Million Dollar Quartet, Into the Woods, Nunsense!, American Idiot) and headlining International Cruise Lines, Rachel is thrilled to be playing this dream role! Joining Rachel is Jersey Boys’ Brandon Ruiter as Gerry Goffin, Chicago Native Allison Masulis as Cynthia Weil, and BroadwayWorld Award Winner for Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, Nick Anastasia as Barry Mann.

The rest of the cast features Kalamazoo Icon Lori Moore (Gentleman’s Guide...) as Genie Klein, local favorite Michael Morrison (1776) as Don Kirschner, and an extremely talented ensemble which includes Jason Mulay Koch (Bright Star), Braeden Davis (Ride the Cyclone), Kemar Williams (Rent), Sydney Harrison (School of Rock), Aija Elise (Chicken & Biscuits), Jonah Taylor, Bradyn Lowe, Darion Elie, Cayla Nichole Harris, Kiah Quinn, Isabel Brown, Rebekah Hill, and Kevyn Roessler.

Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch said, “Carole King is a living legend. A musical icon. So, we had to find the perfect artist to bring her to life and boy did we hit the jackpot. Rachel Dudt has the talent, the spirit, the warmth, the look and the energy that will captivate our audience and make them feel like they are transported to another time and place. She channels the voice and spirit of Carole to perfection.”

Beautiful, the Carole King Musical runs for two weekends from July 10 through July 20, 2025 and will be performed at the Nelda K. Balch Festival Playhouse on the campus of Kalamazoo College, 129 Thompson St.

