Time for Three to Perform Live at Wharton Center This Winter

Popular Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three’s captivating sound merges Americana, classical, pop, and singer-songwriter styles have resonated with audiences globally. TF3 rewrites the rules of music in their Wharton Center debut.



TF3 is comprised of fun-loving fiddlers Charles Yang (violin/vocals), Nicolas "Nick" Kendall (violin/vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass/vocals). The trio received a Grammy Award in 2022 for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for their album, Letters for the Future. They also received an Emmy Award for the PBS concert special, Time for Three in Concert, which gained rave reviews for their skilled strings and versatile vocals. Known for collaborations as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, and Joshua Bell, TF3 has captured music lovers from the stage of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Royal Albert Hall, and countless other grand and intimate venues.



The combo is equally at home performing movie soundtracks, playing new classics by composer Kevin Puts for the acclaimed Deutsche Grammophon label, or releasing catchy indie rock cuts like their breakout radio hit "Vertigo.”



