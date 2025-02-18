The Peking Acrobats Come to the Wharton Center

Witness extraordinary feats with The Peking Acrobats as they demonstrate masterful agility and grace rooted in over 2,000 years of history. By combining spellbinding athleticism with festive Chinese carnival traditions, this world-renowned group leaves audiences stunned by their daring acts of contortion, control, and creativity.



The Peking Acrobats will appear at Wharton Center for one night only on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.



The Peking Acrobats have been featured on TV shows including The Wayne Brady Show, That’s Incredible, Wide World of Sports, NBC’s Ring In The New Year Holiday Special, and Guinness Book Primetime, where they set the record for the Human Chair Stack. Company members were also featured on the silver screen in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen. During their tours, the group performed alongside many prestigious orchestras including the Atlanta, San Diego, and San Francisco Symphony Orchestras, Ravinia Festival Orchestra, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.



The Peking Acrobats are known for their decadent display of artful athleticism through the delicate techniques of Chinese acrobatics. This showcase of cultural heritage and limitless human ability takes audiences on a breathtaking journey of high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats.