The Golden Girls Return To Grand Rapids This Weekend

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at DeVos Concert Hall for an exclusive limited engagement, June 8-11, 2023.

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! The Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue arrives at DeVos Concert Hall for an exclusive limited engagement, June 8-11, 2023.

Miami's sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. It's 2023, and we find Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country. Direction by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors' Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Troy. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.




