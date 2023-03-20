The Encore Musical Theatre Celebrates Women's History Month With DIVAS: A CELEBRATION OF DIVAS OF POP, March 23-26

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Directed and choreographed by Broadway's, Monica Kapoor, whose work was seen in The Encore's award-winning production of Mamma Mia!.

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced its upcoming tribute concert, "Divas: A Celebration of Divas of Pop", in honor of Women's History Month. This exciting event will take place from March 23-26th and feature chart-toppers made famous by some of the greatest female pop icons of all time.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway's, Monica Kapoor, whose work was seen in The Encore's award-winning production of Mamma Mia!, "Divas" promises to be an unforgettable experience. The concert will feature hits from some of the most iconic female artists in music history, including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Adele, Lady Gaga, Sara Bareilles, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton, and more.

The show will be brought to life by three incredible vocalists who are divas in their own right - Leah Gittlen, Christina (Chrissy T.) Turner, and Amanda Satchell. Gittlen, who has previously performed in The Encore's Stairway to Heaven: A Tribute to Classic Rock and Eagles Tribute, will be joined by Turner, who is currently starring in Once on This Island at The Encore, and Satchell, a talented New York City-based singer and graduate of the University of Michigan.

In addition to the impressive vocal performances, the concert will also feature dance elements, executed by Nataki Rennie and Rileigh Goldsmith. Rennie, who previously appeared in The Encore's productions of Once on This Island and A Christmas Story, will be joined by Goldsmith, a current University of Michigan dance major.

The music direction for Divas will be handled by C.T. Hollis, with lighting design by Chelsea McPhilimy, sound design by Chris Goosman, and set design by Sarah Tanner. The Encore's Tribute Concert Series is generously sponsored by Dexter's Pub.

The Encore is Southeast Michigan's premiere professional musical theatre company, producing Broadway-worthy musicals and uniquely theatrical Tribute Concerts, Cabarets and Special Events.

Tickets for Divas are priced at $45 and can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at 734-268-6200 or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company: 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday - Friday, 10AM-2PM, and 2 hours prior to performances. There are also $20 student rush tickets available at the door prior to performances.

Don't miss this limited chance to experience "Divas: A Celebration of Divas of Pop" - a tribute to the greatest female pop icons of all time! Performed on The Maas mainstage at The Encore, March 23-26th.




Sauk Shorts is an annual presentation of short plays. This year's production includes ten short plays including five by local playwrights. Performances of Sauk Shorts are March 23-25 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on March 26.
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents another world premiere with The Magnificent Seven March 31 – April 16. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this dazzling new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.
Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple is a classic comedy in which a group of guys assembles for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

