THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY to Play at Music Hall in March

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will crisscross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including Detroit on Saturday, March 18 at Music Hall. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

ABOUT RUCKUS ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Ruckus Entertainment, based in Los Angeles and formed in 2022, brings together veteran entertainment producers Alison Spiriti, Justin Sudds, Dean Elliott and Ralph Schmidtke who are collectively responsible for producing over 100 touring productions seen by millions around the world. Their burgeoning production company brings audiences world-class concerts and live events and is focused on celebrating the history and music behind iconic, globally recognized musical artists. Current productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, RESPECT, The Life and Music of George Michael and The British Invasion. For more information, visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com

The Simon & Garfunkel Show will be at Music Hall in Detroit on Saturday, March 18. Tickets start at $34.00 (includes facility fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayinDetroit.com, ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

