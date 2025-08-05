THE SHARK IS BROKEN and More Set for Tipping Point Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tipping Point Theatre in Northville, MI has announced its 18th season of productions, featuring a dynamic mix of new plays, Michigan premieres, and returning audience favorites. Launching September 17, 2025, the season will include The Shark is Broken, A Very Northville Christmas, Broke-ology, Gene & Gilda, and The Revolutionists.

The new season continues TPT’s mission to present bold, thoughtful, and community-rooted theatre. Artistic Director Julia Glander said, “This season, we celebrate nostalgic moments and invite audiences to create new ones—live and in person at Tipping Point.”

2025–2026 SEASON LINEUP

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

September 17 – October 12, 2025

By Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

This Michigan premiere pulls back the curtain on the chaotic set of Jaws in 1974, where three actors wait out delays on a broken-down boat—and a broken-down mechanical shark. Witty and revealing, the play offers a fictionalized, darkly funny portrait of Hollywood egos and existential dread.

A VERY NORTHVILLE CHRISTMAS

November 19 – December 21, 2025

By Robert Hawlmark

Back by popular demand, this hilarious holiday spoof embraces Hallmark movie tropes with love and laughter. Featuring a new cast each year, the show is filled with small-town charm, romantic clichés, and a healthy pour of peppermint schnapps.

BROKE-OLOGY

February 11 – March 8, 2026

By Nathan Louis Jackson

Set in 2008 Kansas City, this poignant family drama explores brotherhood, sacrifice, and love as two sons grapple with the decision to care for their ailing father. A heartfelt, moving celebration of resilience and the enduring bonds of family.

GENE & GILDA

April 8 – May 3, 2026

By Cary Gitter

This Michigan premiere brings Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner’s love story to life in an intimate, funny, and moving bio-play. From their first meeting to their bittersweet goodbye, Gene & Gilda humanizes two comedic legends beyond the spotlight.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

June 3 – June 28, 2026

By Lauren Gunderson

Set during France’s Reign of Terror, four iconic women—Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette, and Marianne Angelle—band together in a wildly imaginative and hilarious story about feminism, resistance, and revolution.

SUBSCRIPTIONS & TICKETS

Season passes are now available at up to 24% off single ticket prices. Subscribers are invited to a Season Subscriber Party on August 14 at 4 p.m., offering a chance to mingle with staff, ask questions, and select seats. Complimentary wine and refreshments will be served.

Single tickets go on sale August 15, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. online at www.tippingpointtheatre.com or via phone at (248) 347-0003. Discounts are available for seniors, military, students, and groups of 10+.