THE NUTCRACKER and More Set for Wharton Center Holiday Season

This holiday season at Wharton Center, the calendar is full of festive performances, including The Nurcracker, Making Spirits Bright With Ann Hampton Callaway, and more.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR: CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA

Sun, Nov 30

Nothing evokes the joy and magic of the holiday season quite like the celestial voices of the Vienna Boys Choir. In this special concert for the season, the Vienna Boys Choir perform everything from GregorIan Chant and traditional Christmas carols to popular holiday favorites and songs from around the world. The choir has charmed audiences around the globe for decades with their rapturous harmonies, purity of tone, delightful repertoire, and charming demeanor.

MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT WITH Ann Hampton Callaway

Fri, Dec 5

Tony nominated, and Platinum Award winning, Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the season in her heartwarming holiday show “Making Spirits Bright!” With her gorgeous voice, down-to-earth personality, and perfect blend of pop, jazz, and classical, she casts a spell that puts everyone “from one to ninety-two" in the spirit of the season.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Tues, Dec 16

The Ultimate Holiday Tradition! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the Signature Sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

WORLD BALLET COMPANY: THE NUTCRACKER

Dec 17-18

Celebrate the season with The Nutcracker, a heartwarming ballet that brings dreams into reality for audiences of all ages. Featuring 40 world-class dancers, over 150 sparkling hand-sewn costumes, and breathtaking band-crafted sets, World Ballet Company's enchanting production is the perfect way to make holiday memories together.