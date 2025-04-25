THE LOVE LIST Begins At ThumbCoast Theaters In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Love List will run May 3 - June 15 at The Riverbank Theatre. As a birthday gift, Leon buys Bill a match-making service run by a gypsy woman who guarantees to find the perfect match. The only catch is that Bill has to define his perfect match by writing his top ten desired qualities on a Love List.

When the woman of his dreams shows up the next morning Bill is blown away to hilarious effect. When this allegedly “ideal woman” actually arrives on the scene, the men quickly learn that their list could use a few revisions. The moral of the story - be careful what you wish for!

Having previously directed at ThumbCoast Theaters during Play Fair last summer, Mycah Artis now takes the helm of The Love List with a lively trio of adult actors. Mycah says, "The Love List is an upbeat, sexy & cheeky comedy, with just enough edge to keep you watching. The story reminds us that the perfect person doesn't exist and often it's our flaws that help make us unique and lovable. For those looking for a good time, it's impossible not to laugh at The Love List!"

Joel Frazee, Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee, and Wyatt Setty-Robinson cross paths again in this show. Frazee returns to the stage playing Bill, a divorced statistician looking for love. Wyatt Setty-Robinson makes his ThumbCoast debut as Leon, Bill's charismatic and mischievous Best Friend. The two guys share a natural comedic chemistry as they navigate the hilarious consequences of dabbling in a “scientifically guaranteed” love list, with results that are anything but predictable. Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee returns to the ThumbCoast stage as Justine, the ideal woman. This show's premise revolves around the mystery of her character and her interesting characteristics.

Joel and Autumn, who have been married for 11 years, bring a unique spark to the stage that only real-life partners can. Meanwhile, Wyatt and Joel have been working together on and off for over 12 years, both as director and actor and as fellow castmates in productions such as Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, and Theatre for Kids programs. Their long-standing collaboration adds a layer of trust and rhythm to their onstage dynamic.

Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.

