THE INHERITANCE Comes to The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance.

Inspired by E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance is an epic examination of survival, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Winner of the 2019 Olivier, 2020 Tony, and 2020 Drama Desk Awards for Best Play, The Inheritance tells the story of three generations of gay men, decades after the AIDS epidemic, attempting to forge a future for themselves and a turbulent, changing America. Eric Glass, a political activist, is engaged to his writer boyfriend Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives - one younger, one older - their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths.

Please Note: The Inheritance contains adult language, situations, and nudity.

Part One of The Inheritance will open on May 5 and play exclusively for two weekends at which point Part Two opens on May 19 and play through May 22. Then both parts will play in repertory from May 26 through June 11 with Part One playing Friday nights at 8:00 pm, Part Two playing on Saturday nights at 8:00 pm, and both parts playing on Sunday (May 28, June 3, and June 10) with Part One at 2:00 pm and Part Two at 7:00 pm.

The Inheritance is directed by Joe Bailey and features Miles Bond, Stebert Davenport, Phoenix Eldridge, Nic Folson, Linda Rabin Hammell, Jay Kaplan, Kevin T. Keller, Marck Kiselevach, Dan Morrison, Richard Payton, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Harry Totten, and Matthew Woods. The creative team includes Gretchen Schock (Assistant Director), CJ Caldwell (Stage Management), Rachael Parrott (Costume Design) and Shannon Thomas Kennedy (Lighting Design).

Tickets for The Inheritance are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM (on days when Part One and Part Two are presented the same day, show times will be 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, respectively). The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



The Ringwald opened 16 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy, becoming a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Misery, Who's Holiday, Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012, and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011, and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.