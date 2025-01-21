Submissions Now Open for 2025 Michigan Playwrights Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the success of the inaugural Michigan Playwrights Festival eight years ago, Theatre NOVA continues its semi-annual tradition, announcing a call for submissions for this season’s festival. Six new plays by Michigan playwrights will be selected for presentation in staged reading format September 10-14, 2025. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2025 at 11:59pm. Theatre NOVA will announce selected plays in June.

The festival will feature full-length plays. The submitted play must be written by a Michigan resident, ready to be produced, but must not have received a prior full production. Those interested in submitting plays for consideration should fill out the google form that is listed on our website. If they have further questions about the submission or selection process, they can email anytime to theatrenovaplaysubmissions@gmail.com.

Theatre NOVA focuses on new plays and playwrights and is dedicated to working with new and local playwrights to help them develop their craft and offer brand-new plays for audiences. The theatre created the Michigan Playwrights Festival to nurture Michigan playwrights and to develop full-length plays for future seasons. Plays that were products of Michigan Playwrights Festivals that have received their world premieres at Theatre NOVA include “Mazel Tov, John Lennon” by David Wells (Wilde Award for Best New Script), “Resisting” by David Wells (Wilde Award for Best Original Production), “Mrs. Fifty Bakes a Pie” by Linda Ramsay Detherage, “Clutter” by Brian Cox (Wilde Award for Best New Script), “Irrational” by R. MacKenzie Lewis and David Wells (Wilde Award for Best New Script), “Katherine” by Kim Carney (Wilde Award Nomination for Best New Script), “Spin” (aka “Swimming While Drowning”) by Emilio Rodriguez, and “Bird” by Kristin Hanratty.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor’s resident professional new play theatre. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work. This activity is supported by the MICHIGAN ARTS AND CULTURE COUNCIL and the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS.

Submission form: https://forms.gle/G4nGf8KL2LJ86hjW9.

