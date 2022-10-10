Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soweto Gospel Choir Rescheduled at Wharton Center

The performance is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8PM.

Oct. 10, 2022  
Winner of the 2019 Grammy AwardÆ for Best World Music Album, Soweto Gospel Choir returns to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall stage for one night only, now on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Hailing from the town of Soweto, the birthplace of South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir aims to inspire audiences around the world. The choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto who are dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music.

The Soweto Gospel Choir is not only exquisite with their artistry, but they also are ambassadors for Nelson Mandela's 46664 campaign, SHOUT, 1Goal, United Nation's MDG Envoys for Africa and Interpol's "Proud To Be" campaign.

Soweto Gospel Choir is known to be "nothing less than an international treasure" (Jazztimes), and with their powerful blend of freedom songs, African gospel, U.S. civil rights songs, and international classics, you will not want to miss this talented group.





