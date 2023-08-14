Second National Tour Of MEAN GIRLS Comes To Miller Auditorium, October 24 & 25

Miller Auditorium's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series opens with the Second National tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film, on October 24 and 25. Single tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m. in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin, and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Miller Auditorium's Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series opens with the Second National tour of Mean Girls on October 24 and 25, and single tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-4 p.m. in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858.