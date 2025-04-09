STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Ann Arbor Civic Theatre In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ann Arbor Civic Theatre to present the beloved classic Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling, directed by Lindsey Brown. Performances are May 8-11, 2025 at The Arthur Miller Theatre, located at 1226 Murfin Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48109.

Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her assistant, Annelle, Truvy styles the hair of many of the women in the small, Southern community. One regular, M'Lynn, prepares for the wedding of her daughter, Shelby, and the impending nuptials are the talk of the town. Life returns to normal after the joy and excitement of the wedding, until Shelby faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. As M'Lynn navigates the most difficult of life's challenges, the steel magnolias make their way through life's many hurdles together. The production's Mother's Day matinee is a perfect way for mothers and daughters to spend time together.

“This story shows us the importance of building strong friendships and showing up for the people you love,” says director Lindsey Brown. “The most nostalgic thing about this show isn't the big 80's hair or the landline telephone, but seeing a room filled with people who are talking and listening to each other. Having a community to celebrate life's joys with makes them even brighter; having them there to share your burdens makes them easier to bear.”

The talented ensemble of actors features Kathleen Beardmore as M'Lynn, Kori Bielaniec as Shelby, Sierra Chapin-Keller as Annelle, Denyse Clayton as Ouiser, Ellen Finch as Clairee, and Kara Williams as Truvy.

Performances are May 8-11, 2025 at The Arthur Miller Theatre, located at 1226 Murfin Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $15-$25. For additional information, maps, and directions visit the A2CT website at www.a2ct.org or call the office at 734-971-2228.

