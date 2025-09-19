SHE LOVES ME Will Be Staged by University of Michigan Musical Theatre at The Encore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She Loves Me, the romantic musical by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, will be performed by the University of Michigan’s acclaimed Department of Musical Theatre at The Encore in Dexter for nine performances only. Directed by U-M professor Sydney Morton with music direction by Tyler Driskill and choreography by Sean McKnight, the production will showcase rising stars of the stage. Audiences will have the rare chance to see the next generation of Broadway talent in an intimate setting before they reach the national stage.

The story follows Georg and Amalia, clerks at Maraczek's Parfumerie who spar endlessly at work while secretly corresponding as romantic pen pals. Both search for love and both are frustrated by their circumstances, blind to the affection that grows within the very shop where they clash. A warmhearted blend of comedy, romance, and melodic songs, She Loves Me explores mistaken identities, the small mercies of kindness, and the joy of discovering love in unexpected places.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1963 with book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, best known as the creators of Fiddler on the Roof, which will also appear at The Encore next summer. Its origins trace back to the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László, later adapted into Ernst Lubitsch’s 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner and updated for modern audiences in Nora Ephron’s 1998 romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail.

This staging continues the strong collaboration between The Encore and U-M’s Department of Musical Theatre, widely regarded for its rigorous training and history of producing performers who go directly into prominent national and international careers. Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore, said, “It’s thrilling to welcome these talented young people back to our stage, and even more exciting to catch them on Broadway — you really can say you saw them here first.”

U-M alumni who have appeared at The Encore include Brooke Taylor (Moulin Rouge!), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Just in Time), Sofia Deler (Stereophonic), Taylor Marie Daniel (Six), and Ethan Van Slyke (Mamma Mia!). Last season, Jamie Martin Mann performed in U-M’s Bat Boy at The Encore and is now starring in the Broadway production of Stranger Things.

The production is sponsored by Jan Lyons and will be directed by U-M professor Sydney Morton, with music direction by Tyler Driskill and choreography by Sean McKnight. She Loves Me is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The musical will run for nine performances only, with some dates already sold out. For tickets, group sales, subscription discounts, and accessibility information, visit TheEncoreTheatre.org or call (734) 268-6200.

About The Encore

Located in the historic Copeland School building in Dexter, Michigan, The Encore is a nonprofit professional theatre dedicated to producing world-class musical theatre in an intimate setting. With a commitment to artistic excellence, it continues to serve as a destination for top-tier productions and innovative storytelling in the Great Lakes region.

About the University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre

Part of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, the University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre is consistently ranked among the nation’s top programs, preparing students for careers on Broadway, in regional theatre, film, television, and beyond. The department emphasizes rigorous training, collaborative artistry, and professional readiness.

Photo: Director Sydney Morton