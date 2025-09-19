SHE LOVES ME Will Be Staged by University of Michigan Musical Theatre at The Encore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Michigan’s Department of Musical Theatre, nationally ranked among the country’s top programs and a pipeline to Broadway, will bring She Loves Me to The Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter.

She Loves Me, the classic romantic musical by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, will be performed by the University of Michigan’s acclaimed Department of Musical Theatre at The Encore in Dexter. Directed by U-M professor Sydney Morton, the production features rising stars of the stage in a nine-performance limited run. Audiences will have the chance to experience the next generation of Broadway talent before they make their mark on the national stage.

She Loves Me follows Georg and Amalia, clerks at Maraczek's Parfumerie, who bicker constantly at work while secretly corresponding as pen pals. Both are searching for love and blind to the affection blossoming in the shop where they clash daily. A warmhearted blend of comedy, romance, and melodic songs, the musical explores mistaken identities, small mercies, and the joy of finding love in unexpected places.

The show premiered on Broadway in 1963 with book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, best known as the creators of Fiddler on the Roof, which will also appear at The Encore next summer. The story traces its roots to the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László, later adapted into the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner and Nora Ephron’s 1998 hit film You’ve Got Mail.

This production continues the strong partnership between U-M’s Musical Theatre Department and The Encore, showcasing professional-caliber student performers in an intimate venue. U-M’s program is recognized for its rigorous training and Broadway pipeline, with alumni frequently moving into high-profile careers on stage and screen.

Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore, said it is a privilege to feature this new generation of performers, many of whom will soon transition to Broadway and beyond. Notable alumni who have appeared at The Encore include Brooke Taylor (Moulin Rouge!), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Just in Time), Sofia Deler (Stereophonic), Taylor Marie Daniel (Six), Ethan Van Slyke (Mamma Mia!), and Jamie Martin Mann, who performed in U-M’s Bat Boy last season and is currently starring in the Broadway production of Stranger Things.

Production Team

This staging will be directed by U-M professor Sydney Morton, with music direction by Tyler Driskill and choreography by Sean McKnight. She Loves Me is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The production is sponsored by Jan Lyons.

Ticketing Information

She Loves Me will run for nine performances only, with some dates already sold out. For performance dates, ticket prices, group sales, season subscription discounts, and accessibility details, visit TheEncoreTheatre.org or call (734) 268-6200.