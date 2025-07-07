SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Brings Dr. Seuss to Life at the Barn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barn Theatre in Augusta, MI kicks off a colorful summer run with Seussical the Musical, playing July 8 through 20. Featuring music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the show brings the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss to the stage in a vibrant, family-friendly production directed by Patrick Hunter.

Audiences will be transported from the Jungle of Nool to Whoville and beyond, following the adventures of Horton the Elephant (Patrick Hunter), who discovers a microscopic world on a speck of dust and takes on the responsibility of protecting both the Whos and an abandoned egg. The story is guided by the mischievous Cat in the Hat, played by Barn favorite Luke Ragotzy.

The cast also includes Spencer Duguay as Jojo, a Who child with a big imagination; Vivian Lakin as Gertrude McFuzz; Abbey Grace Messing as Mayzie LaBird; Charlie King as General Genghis Kahn Schmitz; and John Jay Espino as Yertle the Turtle. A full ensemble of “Barnies” rounds out the production.

Creative team credits include musical direction by Matt Shabala, choreography by Erin Ellis, scenic design by Patrick Hunter, costume design by Sidra Sundberg, lighting design by Nate Vos, and sound design by Troy Benton.

Performance Schedule:

July 8–20

Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 5:00 PM

Backstage Xperience Program:

Free to kids and offered July 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. Visit barntheatreschool.org or call 269-731-1151 to register.

Audience members can enjoy pre-show and intermission refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge and Miss Penelope’s Saloon. Post-show cabaret performances and food options from Back 40 Pizza are also available.