SCOTT SILVEN: AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE and More Set for Midland Center For The Arts 25/26 Season

Midland Center for the Arts has revealed its 2025/26 Season featuring entertaining performances and artists from around the world. Single tickets for the remaining performances this season go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Audiences will be able to purchase seats for events in the Windows On Our World series, MATRIX:Midland series, and additional special events, featuring internationally recognized vocalists, global music, live illusion, jazz legends, laugh out loud comedy, and high energy family entertainment.

The 2025/26 Windows On Our World series brings globally celebrated performers and powerful cultural voices to Midland, including the Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK, Celtic folk rock group SKERRYVORE, the electrifying Japanese drummers of DRUM TAO, and three-time Juno Award nominee ALYSHA BRILLA, known for her rich blend of global roots sounds and storytelling. The Windows On Our World series is sponsored by MBS International Airport and The Dr. Andrea Louise Jenkins Endowed Fund for Cultural Enrichment.

The 2025/26 MATRIX:MIDLAND series invites audiences into unforgettable live experiences that blur the line between theatre and participation. Performances include Scott Silven: AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE, an intimate evening for only 24 guests built around candlelight, conversation, and impossible revelations, and Scott Silven: THE LOST THINGS, a cinematic evening of psychological illusion. The series will also welcome THE Count Basie ORCHESTRA, one of the most celebrated names in American jazz. The MATRIX:MIDLAND series is sponsored by Midland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Midland Center will host additional special events that deliver comedy, spectacle and shared energy. Performances include MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL, a fast and funny new musical comedy, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH "THE CHANGE," the hilarious sequel to the international hit, and PERONDI'S STUNT DOG EXPERIENCE, a family friendly stunt show starring an all rescue canine cast.