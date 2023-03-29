Riverbank Theatre Announces STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sponsored By Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell Schools sponsors Steel Magnolias at Riverbank Theatre - a perfect partnership of great hair and heartwarming storytelling!

Riverbank Theatre has announced its partnership with show sponsor, Paul Mitchell Schools, for the production of Steel Magnolias. "This is the perfect collaboration," says Artistic Director, Brittany Everitt Smith. "We have some fun things planned, like taking the actors to the School for a hands on training in styling their hair for the show. We are looking forward to the collaboration of our actors and the Paul Mitchell stylists towards the creation of each of these iconic characters. Not to mention, having some fun with 80's hair!"

Audience members will also see a nod to Paul Mitchell Schools in the set construction and decoration for the show. Paul Mitchell is generously giving Riverbank access to some of their equipment and products for the creation of Truvy's salon.

Steel Magnolias is nostalgically set in the 1980s and takes place in one location - Truvy's salon - which is a converted carport next to her home. Truvy's salon is Chinquapin, Louisiana's go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip. Along with her overeager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures, and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who's anybody is a regular: There's the doting M'Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the moody Ouiser, and the well-to-do widow Clairee. Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.

Steel Magnolias is co-directed by Kathy Vertin and Brittany Everitt Smith and showcases Diane Hill (M'Lynn), Stephanie Graham (Shelby), JM Ethridge (Ousier), Connie Cowper (Clairee), Brittany Everitt Smith (Truvy), and Mallorie Green (Annelle).

As Truvy states in the show, "My ladies get only the best. Do not scrimp on anything. Feel free to use as much hair spray as you want...It takes some effort to look like this." Thank you to Paul Mitchell Schools for helping us at Riverbank Theatre look this good!

Steel Magnolias runs April 14th - May 28th at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at riverbanktheatre.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.