Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riverbank Theatre Announces STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sponsored By Paul Mitchell

A perfect partnership of great hair and heartwarming storytelling!

Mar. 29, 2023  

Riverbank Theatre Announces STEEL MAGNOLIAS Sponsored By Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell Schools sponsors Steel Magnolias at Riverbank Theatre - a perfect partnership of great hair and heartwarming storytelling!

Riverbank Theatre has announced its partnership with show sponsor, Paul Mitchell Schools, for the production of Steel Magnolias. "This is the perfect collaboration," says Artistic Director, Brittany Everitt Smith. "We have some fun things planned, like taking the actors to the School for a hands on training in styling their hair for the show. We are looking forward to the collaboration of our actors and the Paul Mitchell stylists towards the creation of each of these iconic characters. Not to mention, having some fun with 80's hair!"

Audience members will also see a nod to Paul Mitchell Schools in the set construction and decoration for the show. Paul Mitchell is generously giving Riverbank access to some of their equipment and products for the creation of Truvy's salon.

Steel Magnolias is nostalgically set in the 1980s and takes place in one location - Truvy's salon - which is a converted carport next to her home. Truvy's salon is Chinquapin, Louisiana's go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip. Along with her overeager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures, and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who's anybody is a regular: There's the doting M'Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the moody Ouiser, and the well-to-do widow Clairee. Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.

Steel Magnolias is co-directed by Kathy Vertin and Brittany Everitt Smith and showcases Diane Hill (M'Lynn), Stephanie Graham (Shelby), JM Ethridge (Ousier), Connie Cowper (Clairee), Brittany Everitt Smith (Truvy), and Mallorie Green (Annelle).

As Truvy states in the show, "My ladies get only the best. Do not scrimp on anything. Feel free to use as much hair spray as you want...It takes some effort to look like this." Thank you to Paul Mitchell Schools for helping us at Riverbank Theatre look this good!

Steel Magnolias runs April 14th - May 28th at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at riverbanktheatre.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.




Meadow Brook Theatres 2023-2024 Kicks Off This Summer Photo
Meadow Brook Theatre's 2023-2024 Kicks Off This Summer
Featuring audience favorite shows as well as four Michigan Premieres, Meadow Brook Theatre’s 2023-2024 season has something for everyone!
Wanjiru Kamuyu to Feature Unique Work at Wayne State Universitys Hilberry Gateway Photo
Wanjiru Kamuyu to Feature Unique Work at Wayne State University's Hilberry Gateway
Paris-based choreographer Wanjiru Kamuyu’s evocative and sensorial choreography draws from her experience of migration across three continents — Africa, North America and Europe. This spring, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University will bring a piece choreographed by Kamuyu to the brand new Hilberry Gateway for its 94th Annual Spring Dance Concert: On The Horizon.
Oakland Countys Newest Professional Theatre Company Opens its Doors in Walled Lake in Apri Photo
Oakland County's Newest Professional Theatre Company Opens its Doors in Walled Lake in April 2023
The arts scene in Oakland County is about to get a major boost with the grand opening of a new nonprofit, professional theatre in Walled Lake, Michigan. The Inspired Acting Company promises to bring high-quality live performances to the community as it prepares to open its doors to the public.
RENT Comes to the Dio Photo
RENT Comes to the Dio
The Dio – Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County’s professional, award-winning dinner theatre, will bring Jonathan Larson’s RENT back to the stage after a sold out run last fall!

More Hot Stories For You


Meadow Brook Theatre's 2023-2024 Kicks Off This SummerMeadow Brook Theatre's 2023-2024 Kicks Off This Summer
March 29, 2023

Featuring audience favorite shows as well as four Michigan Premieres, Meadow Brook Theatre’s 2023-2024 season has something for everyone!
Wanjiru Kamuyu to Feature Unique Work at Wayne State University's Hilberry GatewayWanjiru Kamuyu to Feature Unique Work at Wayne State University's Hilberry Gateway
March 28, 2023

Paris-based choreographer Wanjiru Kamuyu’s evocative and sensorial choreography draws from her experience of migration across three continents — Africa, North America and Europe. This spring, the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University will bring a piece choreographed by Kamuyu to the brand new Hilberry Gateway for its 94th Annual Spring Dance Concert: On The Horizon.
Oakland County's Newest Professional Theatre Company Opens its Doors in Walled Lake in April 2023Oakland County's Newest Professional Theatre Company Opens its Doors in Walled Lake in April 2023
March 28, 2023

The arts scene in Oakland County is about to get a major boost with the grand opening of a new nonprofit, professional theatre in Walled Lake, Michigan. The Inspired Acting Company promises to bring high-quality live performances to the community as it prepares to open its doors to the public.
RENT Comes to the DioRENT Comes to the Dio
March 24, 2023

The Dio – Dining & Entertainment, Livingston County’s professional, award-winning dinner theatre, will bring Jonathan Larson’s RENT back to the stage after a sold out run last fall!
Stagecrafters Presents MATILDA THE MUSICALStagecrafters Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL
March 23, 2023

Stagecrafters presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical from April 7–23, 2023 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.
share