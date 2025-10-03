Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Fisher Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A tale as old as time has been reimagined for the stage; Beauty and the Beast returns to Detroit at the Fisher Theater now through October 12. The story we all know in love is performing on stage through October 12. Get your tickets here. Beauty and the Beast is a story of falling in love with someone for who they are inside, not judging a book by its cover. This show, based on the classic 1991 animated film, was also the first Broadway production for Disney. I loved seeing the show reimagined in a new way.

The new sets and costumes make the show feel like a whole new experience. The songs are the same ones we grew up loving, with some original songs added just for the stage production. I will never forget the first time I saw Beauty and the Beast as a kid, and now, 20+ years later, I get to bring my niece, Sophia, to this production and got see it through her eyes, experiencing the same joy and magic live on stage. This show is great for kids. The show is excellent for adults. Beauty and the Beast is a production for anybody who believes in the power of kindness and imagination. I especially love this production for its new and improved costumes. I have to shout out the Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward for her amazing new designs, including the iconic yellow dress, and Mrs. Potts' new costume featuring the Eiffel Tower, to all the costumes in between. I loved every single one of them. The other creative team member I really enjoyed was the fabulous hair and make-up designer, David H. Lawrence. Madame, who plays the wardrobe, had one of the most iconic wigs I've seen in the musical.

The touring cast of Beauty and the Beast features Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle, Fergie L. Phillippe as the Beast, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts, and Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth. Kyra Bell Johnson brought a whole new style as Belle. I loved how her take on Belle wasn't just a bookworm but a decisive female lead! I love the bookish charm they added to her for this tour by having her wear glasses while she reads; it added a cute and nerdy kind of element to her performance. I've always seen Bella as a strong princess who stands up to the beast, even when she's scared. Her bravery and quick wit have always made her stand out among the Disney princesses, and Kyra Belle Johnson really adds an attitude that characterizes her beautifully, with her beautiful singing voice, as seen in 'A Change in Me,' which brought me to tears. I really enjoyed her chemistry with the characters in the show, especially Lumiere. Lumiere is the charismatic candlestick. Danny Gardner was the perfect French sidekick. He not only brought the classic charm in a flirtatious attitude that Lumiere has in the movie, but he also made him very funny and charismatic. The showstopping rendition of our guest is always a highlight of Beauty and the Beast, but this production had some special features that I've never seen before, which you cannot miss with this national tour. Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts was a fantastic choice. I think Mrs. Potts is sometimes portrayed as the elderly mother character, but in this version, Kathy Voytko brings new life and a youthful rendition of this character. Beatrice Goddard Beggs played Chip, her son. I've seen Chip portrayed in a few different ways throughout different productions over the years, but this one truly had me stumped by the Disney Magic that made this character seem like she was a floating head on a table the whole time! I was genuinely flabbergasted by how they brought that to life. The quick changes in the show, as well as some of the special effects, truly made everyone believe in magic that night.

This production has to be seen to be believed. I invite anyone who loves Disney and anyone who wants to see real-life magic come to life to head to the Fisher Theater now through October 12 to see Beauty and the Beast, the Musical. Get your Tickets Here.

Performance schedule for Beauty and the Beast, October 1 through October 12 at the Fisher Theater located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30

Saturday is 2 PM

Sunday matinee at 1 PM

