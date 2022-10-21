Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Back at The Barn Theatre

Performances run October 21 - 23 & 28 - 30.

Register for Michigan News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Back with gender-bending abandon, the Barn Theatre School presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, playing October 21 - 23 & 28 - 30. Do the Time Warp again!

Joining the company, once again, for the Barn Theatre's 14th incarnation of its most popular production, is Alan Palmer in the starring role of Dr. Frank'N'Furter.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a parody of old horror and science fiction movies combined with a rock show. A presumably decent, conservative couple named and Brad and Janet, played by Aaron Czarnecki and Lizzie Maguire, respectively, have a flat tire one rainy dark night. They seek help in a nearby castle which turns out to be the lair of a latter-day Dr. Frankenstein, whose wardrobe rivals Fredericks of Hollywood. Dr. Frank'N'Furter, Equity Guest Artist Alan Palmer, is on the eve of bringing to life his gorgeous creation, Rocky, portrayed by Luke Ragotzy. The science fiction spoof will also star Brendan Ragotzy as hunchbacked handyman Riff Raff and will feature Penelope Alex as Magenta, John Jay Espino as the Narrator, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Columbia, Charlie King as Doctor Scott, and Equity Guest Artist Eric Parker as Eddie.

Dedicated Rocky Horror fans are encouraged to come to the Barn in costume and dance "The Time Warp"-- BUT MUST PLEASE LEAVE ALL PROPS AT HOME!! Producer Brendan Ragotzy says, "ROCKY is always so much creative fun for our company and the audience, it was time to bring it back. And our fall extravaganza is the perfect time. We're so excited to share with the audience the new surprises in store with this ROCKY! (Rated R: Adult Themes, Situations, and Language)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Musical Direction is by Matt Shabala with Choreography by Melissa Cotton Hunter with original Choreography by Charlie Misovye. Costumes are designed by Nettie Fischer. Scenic Designer is Dusty Reeds. Scenic Artist Steven Burright with Technical Direction by Brett Burradell. Lighting is designed by Matthew Seifert; Properties are designed by James Knox & Emily Boomer and Sound is engineered by Jake Ragotzy.

*PLEASE NOTE* Performances Times for Rocky Horror Show
Friday at 7:00pm;
Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm
Bar Show after 7:00pm shows only.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks into the theatre!

Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


BEETLEJUICE Comes to The Detroit Opera House in January 2023BEETLEJUICE Comes to The Detroit Opera House in January 2023
October 19, 2022

It’s showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 – February 12, 2023, as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2022-23 Season.
Avon Players Presents A FEW GOOD MEN Next MonthAvon Players Presents A FEW GOOD MEN Next Month
October 19, 2022

Secrets will be uncovered in a contest of wills penned by a master of sharp dialogue as Avon Players presents A Few Good Men running November 11-26.
THE BOOK OF MORMON On Sale At Kalamazoo's Miller AuditoriumTHE BOOK OF MORMON On Sale At Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium
October 17, 2022

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a sold out one week run in 2016, returns to Kalamazoo for a limited engagement Friday, January 27 – Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Miller Auditorium.
Actors Collaborative Toledo to Present THE TURN OF THE SCREW in NovemberActors Collaborative Toledo to Present THE TURN OF THE SCREW in November
October 15, 2022

Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) presents the area premiere of 'The Turn of the Screw' adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the novella by Henry James on November 4-6, 2022, at The Toledo Repertoire Theatre.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National TourMILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.