ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Back at The Barn Theatre

Back with gender-bending abandon, the Barn Theatre School presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, playing October 21 - 23 & 28 - 30. Do the Time Warp again!

Joining the company, once again, for the Barn Theatre's 14th incarnation of its most popular production, is Alan Palmer in the starring role of Dr. Frank'N'Furter.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a parody of old horror and science fiction movies combined with a rock show. A presumably decent, conservative couple named and Brad and Janet, played by Aaron Czarnecki and Lizzie Maguire, respectively, have a flat tire one rainy dark night. They seek help in a nearby castle which turns out to be the lair of a latter-day Dr. Frankenstein, whose wardrobe rivals Fredericks of Hollywood. Dr. Frank'N'Furter, Equity Guest Artist Alan Palmer, is on the eve of bringing to life his gorgeous creation, Rocky, portrayed by Luke Ragotzy. The science fiction spoof will also star Brendan Ragotzy as hunchbacked handyman Riff Raff and will feature Penelope Alex as Magenta, John Jay Espino as the Narrator, Melissa Cotton Hunter as Columbia, Charlie King as Doctor Scott, and Equity Guest Artist Eric Parker as Eddie.

Dedicated Rocky Horror fans are encouraged to come to the Barn in costume and dance "The Time Warp"-- BUT MUST PLEASE LEAVE ALL PROPS AT HOME!! Producer Brendan Ragotzy says, "ROCKY is always so much creative fun for our company and the audience, it was time to bring it back. And our fall extravaganza is the perfect time. We're so excited to share with the audience the new surprises in store with this ROCKY! (Rated R: Adult Themes, Situations, and Language)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Musical Direction is by Matt Shabala with Choreography by Melissa Cotton Hunter with original Choreography by Charlie Misovye. Costumes are designed by Nettie Fischer. Scenic Designer is Dusty Reeds. Scenic Artist Steven Burright with Technical Direction by Brett Burradell. Lighting is designed by Matthew Seifert; Properties are designed by James Knox & Emily Boomer and Sound is engineered by Jake Ragotzy.

*PLEASE NOTE* Performances Times for Rocky Horror Show

Friday at 7:00pm;

Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm

Bar Show after 7:00pm shows only.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the show - and have a drink at Miss Penelope's Saloon ~ Bring your drinks into the theatre!

Make your reservations online for our cabaret-style Bar Show after each main stage performance. No need to wait in line before the show! NEW THIS SEASON Back 40 Pizza is open!! Our fabulous pizza and other menu items can be ordered at the Rehearsal Shed or before the show ~ Call 269-731-4895 to make your dinner reservation. See the Stars of Tomorrow today! For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org