Planet Ant Presents Murder Mystery Comedy THE LAST MEOW

Performances run January 20 â€“ 28, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023 Â 
Planet Ant's Improvisation Farm Team presents an original production of The Last Meow-A Murder-Mystery Comedy with a Twist, written and directed by Robyn Whitelaw. This world premiere comedy will run Fridays and Saturdays from January 20 - 28, and not only features the talents of the Planet Ant Farm Team but some local guest celebrities as well.

The Last Meow centers on Hamtramck's number-one (and only) homicide detective, Lenny Ludsky. Lenny usually works alone, but his ego is about to take a hit when he finds out the mayor of Hamtramck has done the unimaginable and assigned him a new partner-who has not been given a script. Lenny's new partners include:

January 20 - Attorney Mike Morse

January 21 - Comedian Tam White

January 27 - Detroiters writer/Second City Alum Nancy Hayden

January 28 - Meteorologist Alan Longstreet

Join Detective Ludsky and his unsuspecting detective-in-training as they work to solve a murder. The Last Meow features performers, Mary Anderson, Cam Beckham, Matt Beyer, Alanna Elling, Jeff Fritz, and Scott Sanford. It is Produced by Jared Simard, with Mary Mattingly as Assistant Director and Matthew Morley as Stage Manager.




