Photos: First-Look Photos of A DOLL'S HOUSE at Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company has released first-look photos from their new production of the Tony Award-winning revival of Henrik Ibsen’s A DOLL’S HOUSE. Take a look at them below!

The production stars Laura Heikkinen as Nora, a happy wife and mother whose illusions are shattered when her husband's upcoming promotion reveals the unforeseen consequence of a desperate choice she made in her past. The production also features Phil Hughes as Torvald Helmer, Jenny Scuccimarri as Kristine Linde, Leanne Young as Anne Marie, John DeMerell as Dr. Rank, and Joseph Sfair as Nils Krogstad.

This modern adaptation of Ibsen's iconic play by Amy Herzog, and originally starring Jessica Chastain on Broadway, revives the timeless tale in a concise and contemporary 110-minute production. This enduring classic raises questions of freedom, individuality, and the pursuit of self-fulfillment, maintaining its relevance and impact on audiences over a century later.

The Inspired Acting Company is performing A DOLL’S HOUSE at its theater, 1124 E. West Maple Road, Walled Lake. The show runs Fridays through Sundays from April 25 to May 11. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $30-$35. Ample free parking available. For more information, call 248-863-9953 or visit InspiredActing.org.

ABOUT THE INSPIRED ACTING COMPANY

The Inspired Acting Company is a non-profit 501(c)3 professional theatre operating in Walled Lake, Michigan (Commerce Township). We are on a mission to tell relevant, timely, and inclusive stories through productions of world-class plays, both new and classical. We celebrate the power of theatre to build empathy, promote discourse, and generate positive change. Our dream is to be a beacon of artistic excellence in performance, education, and culture for Metro Detroit. Through the education, empowerment, and platforming of Michigan-based theatre professionals, we will foster our area as a jewel for the arts nationally and internationally.

Photo Credit: ©Sean Carter Photography

