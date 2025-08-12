Photos: David Wells’ RADICAL EMPATHY World Premiere at Theatre NOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre NOVA will present the world premiere of Radical Empathy by Ann Arbor playwright David Wells, running August 1–24, 2025, at Theatre NOVA, 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor.

When an American college professor’s TED Talk on empathy goes viral, he meets an Iraqi man who becomes a regular in his virtual classroom. When the U.S.-led invasion’s violence strikes the Iraqi man’s life directly, the professor must confront “the kindred connection from a place of deep knowing that opens your spirit to the pain of another as they perceive it” (Isabel Wilkerson). The play is based on a true story.

“Dave Wells’ plays are always beloved by NOVA audiences for their humor, strong sense of justice, and empathy,” says Founding Artistic Director Carla Milarch. “His newest play Radical Empathy couldn’t be more timely.” Director Briana O’Neal adds, “It asks us not just to witness someone else’s pain, but to let it change us. I believe audiences will leave thinking differently about their place in the world.”

The cast features Jeannine Coughlin, Maya Gangadharan, Fedor Kinaya, and Phil Powers. The production team includes Craig Hane (set), Jade Guerriero (lights), Micha Victoria (costumes), Kennikki Jones-Jones (sound), and Elise Blochwitz (stage manager).

Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to curtain. Ample free parking is available, with easy access to downtown Ann Arbor dining.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors 65 and over, and $15 for students with ID, and may be purchased at TheatreNOVA.org or at the door.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Phil Powers and Jeannine Coughlin

Maya Gangadharan and Fedor Kinaya

Phil Powers

Maya Gangadharan and Fedor Kinaya

Phil Powers, Jeannine Coughlin, Fedor Kinaya and Maya Gangadharan