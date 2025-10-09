Photos: DRY SUMMER World Premiere at Theatre NOVA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s resident professional theatre dedicated to new plays, has opened its fall season with the world premiere of DRY SUMMER by Robert Axelrod. Directed by Brittany Connors, the production runs October 10–November 2, 2025, at Theatre NOVA (410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor). Check out photos of the production.

Depressed and longing to get his life back on track, Ethan, a gay, Jewish twenty-something, returns to his Ann Arbor family home. When he takes a job as a “sober companion” to his recovering alcoholic neighbor, an unexpected friendship forms—one that challenges both men to face their pasts and find hope in small moments of connection.

Full of local color and Ann Arbor references, Dry Summer is a heartfelt and nostalgic story about identity, authenticity, and home.

Playwright Robert Axelrod calls the piece “a love letter to Ann Arbor,” adding, “This city has a vibrancy and vitality that is hard to put into words, but I’ve tried to capture that essence through this play… My greatest desire is for audiences to walk away with a renewed sense of hope.”

Directed by Brittany Connors, the cast features Sarah Burcon, Brian Cox, Laura Mandernack, and Nick Smathers. The production team includes Sam Schikora (Set and Lighting Design), Toni Davison (Costumes), and Elise Blochwitz (Stage Management).

Connors says, “Dry Summer is a story almost anyone can connect with. It’s about identity, authenticity, and the courage it takes to live openly.”

Producing Artistic Director Briana O’Neal adds, “We’re very lucky to have an Ann Arbor playwright bring this very Ann Arbor story to our stage. It reflects the intersections of our city’s Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.”

Performances run Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets: $30 General, $25 Seniors (65+), $15 Students (with ID at door)

Available at www.TheatreNOVA.org or at the box office one hour before showtime. A post-show talkback with playwright Robert Axelrod will follow the Saturday, October 11 matinee.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography



Nick Smathers, Sarah Burcon

Nick Smathers

Nick Smathers, Sarah Burcon

Sarah Burcon, Laura Mandernack

Nick Smathers, Laura Mandernack, Brian Cox